AR Rockets - Your Private Launch Site
heats
- February 25, 2018
-
( 6)
Description
AR Rockets - Your private Launch Site
AR Rockets lets you have a private launch site right in your phone.
Launch a rocket with only one tap, no matter if it's raining or not. AR Rockets uses Augmented Reality in order to let you start your rocket from any Dollar or Euro Bill. From now on you can use money for more than just to pay!
Launching your own rocket is too expensive? With this app you can shoot your rocket into space at no costs. That's cheaper than SpaceX's rocket launches!
AR Rockets combines the exitement of rocket launches with the technology of Augmented Reality - This promises a lot of fun.
Why having AR Rockets installed is great:
- You don't need to have an expensive Launch Complex to launch a rocket
- You can say your launches are cheaper than SpaceX's
- You can work with Augmented Reality
- You are independent from the weather
- Everytime you are bored you know what to do: Launch a rocket.
Launching a rocket has never been easier. What are you waiting for? Download AR Rockets now!
AR Rockets lets you have a private launch site right in your phone.
Launch a rocket with only one tap, no matter if it's raining or not. AR Rockets uses Augmented Reality in order to let you start your rocket from any Dollar or Euro Bill. From now on you can use money for more than just to pay!
Launching your own rocket is too expensive? With this app you can shoot your rocket into space at no costs. That's cheaper than SpaceX's rocket launches!
AR Rockets combines the exitement of rocket launches with the technology of Augmented Reality - This promises a lot of fun.
Why having AR Rockets installed is great:
- You don't need to have an expensive Launch Complex to launch a rocket
- You can say your launches are cheaper than SpaceX's
- You can work with Augmented Reality
- You are independent from the weather
- Everytime you are bored you know what to do: Launch a rocket.
Launching a rocket has never been easier. What are you waiting for? Download AR Rockets now!
Reviews
What's New
The Button Update
- Added a torch button, so that you can now toggle your torch on and off
- The Launch-Button is now better visible
- The Launch Button now turns into a Stop Button after liftoff