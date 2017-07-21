harmony - A music player (Unreleased)
code0987
- July 21, 2017
-
·
Offers in-app purchases
This is an unreleased app. It may be unstable.
Description
🎵 harmony 🎵
A unique music player with ✔️ audio and video playback support, ✔️ scrolling lyrics, ✔️ visualizations, ✔️ equalizer, ✔️ bassboost, ✔️ reverb, ✔️ full android media automation, and so much more ... 😍 ! Just check it out!
Missing anything? 🤔 Drop a message, we'll try to do it! 👍
Features
Library
✔️ Android playlist support, basic management
✔️ Auto library management
✔️ Audio 🎵
✔️ Video 🎦
SFX
✔️ Equalizer 5-10 bands
- Bands depend on device and player type
✔️ Bassboost
✔️ Loudness
✔️ Virtualization
✔️ Reverb
- Default
- Env. reverb
Playback
✔️ Android / OpenSL based player
✔️ Auto playback
- Playlist
- Headset attach
- Media buttons
✔️ Visualization
- Waves
- Waveform
- FFT
✔️ Video playback support (landscape mode for better view)
- Synced playback with HQ audio
✔️ Notification support
- Mini + Full notification controls
✔️ Lock-screen support
- Cover art updates
- Mini controls
✔️ Headset/Media buttons support
- Auto pause/play
✔️ Playback stats
- Most played
- Skipped
- Smart score
UI
✔️ Cover-art (metadata, online)
✔️ Lyrics (timestamped, scrolling) (metadata, online)
- Long-press to edit
- Swipe down/up to reload
✔️ Adaptive player UI based on cover-art
Premium Features
✔️ SFX (Bassboost, Virtualizer, Env. reverb)
✔️ Lyrics (Edit)
✔️ Sleep timer
✔️ Crossfade, Gapeless Playback
✔️ UI Styles
NOTE: 🔥 Coming soon 🔥
🔥 Work in progress. So features mentioned might not work as mentioned! 🔥
Permissions
Record Audio: It's weird but, audio effects require this. No recording is done.
Storage: For playing files stored in storage. No user data is captured.
Questions
Q. How to load and apply Android playlists?
On playlist/library view, swipe right to open right drawer, select the list you want to load, and confirm.
Now, make changes on playlist/library view, then go back to drawer, press `Save` to apply it.
Contact
Email us at harmony@ilusons.com !
A unique music player with ✔️ audio and video playback support, ✔️ scrolling lyrics, ✔️ visualizations, ✔️ equalizer, ✔️ bassboost, ✔️ reverb, ✔️ full android media automation, and so much more ... 😍 ! Just check it out!
Missing anything? 🤔 Drop a message, we'll try to do it! 👍
Features
Library
✔️ Android playlist support, basic management
✔️ Auto library management
✔️ Audio 🎵
✔️ Video 🎦
SFX
✔️ Equalizer 5-10 bands
- Bands depend on device and player type
✔️ Bassboost
✔️ Loudness
✔️ Virtualization
✔️ Reverb
- Default
- Env. reverb
Playback
✔️ Android / OpenSL based player
✔️ Auto playback
- Playlist
- Headset attach
- Media buttons
✔️ Visualization
- Waves
- Waveform
- FFT
✔️ Video playback support (landscape mode for better view)
- Synced playback with HQ audio
✔️ Notification support
- Mini + Full notification controls
✔️ Lock-screen support
- Cover art updates
- Mini controls
✔️ Headset/Media buttons support
- Auto pause/play
✔️ Playback stats
- Most played
- Skipped
- Smart score
UI
✔️ Cover-art (metadata, online)
✔️ Lyrics (timestamped, scrolling) (metadata, online)
- Long-press to edit
- Swipe down/up to reload
✔️ Adaptive player UI based on cover-art
Premium Features
✔️ SFX (Bassboost, Virtualizer, Env. reverb)
✔️ Lyrics (Edit)
✔️ Sleep timer
✔️ Crossfade, Gapeless Playback
✔️ UI Styles
NOTE: 🔥 Coming soon 🔥
🔥 Work in progress. So features mentioned might not work as mentioned! 🔥
Permissions
Record Audio: It's weird but, audio effects require this. No recording is done.
Storage: For playing files stored in storage. No user data is captured.
Questions
Q. How to load and apply Android playlists?
On playlist/library view, swipe right to open right drawer, select the list you want to load, and confirm.
Now, make changes on playlist/library view, then go back to drawer, press `Save` to apply it.
Contact
Email us at harmony@ilusons.com !
What's New
✔️ Work in progress, only for testing and feedback.
✔️ Fixed bugs (HQ audio fx, Crashes, Env. reverb on some devices only)
✔️ Updated lyrics ui (+swipe down to re(down)load)
✔️ Updated library ui
✔️ Updated ui styles (+Simple UI)
✔️ Updated playback stats (+Smart score)