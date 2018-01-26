▲ SHAPES
∞ Infinity Games
- January 26, 2018
-
·
Offers in-app purchases
( 31)
Description
In a universe of uncertainty, chaos and confusion, ▲SHAPES emerges as the perfect way to bring harmony and congruence to our world. Through an immersive environment of countless challenging levels, ▲SHAPES will test your skills to establish order into a fragmented reality.
Are you ready to fight disorder? Then you need this shapes game!
This brainteaser game will challenge your logical skills, encouraging your creativity while you assemble the fragmented shards into a holistic image. This shapes game mixes, in fact, your ability to use both sides of your brain: the creative hemisphere and the logical one.
In ▲SHAPES, you will experiment a relaxing and spatial environment, enjoying a soothing soundtrack and exciting puzzles. In this game we merge figures within classical traits and futuristic neon lights with the purpose to play with your senses, imagination and logic.
Once all the pieces are connected, a sense of clarity will arise and you will build shapes that appeal to your eyes and mind.
If you feel proud of your achievements, share the concluded levels with your friends or simply save them on your smartphone. Your mission is quite clear in ▲SHAPES: fight chaos and bring life to fragmented shards.
The game concept works almost like a metaphor of a stressful day or a troubled period. The empathy between music and the visual features will deliver you a relaxing and pleasurable sensation of order being restored. Like in traffic, subway rush hours or busy workdays, it will be you against chaos round after round, level after level…
Considered by players as one of the best efforts ever released by Infinity Games, Shapes is the perfect game for fans of beautiful brainteaser games. Accept our challenge and bring some order to this topsy-turvy world!
How to play Loop Energy?
Shapes is a very intuitive and easy game to play; the goal is simple: make shapes. In the first levels, you will instantly get the game’s dynamic and soon you will feel completely submerged by this soothing and interstellar ambience. As the difficulty increases, you will feel more and more challenged to complete de enigma and achieve clairvoyance.
To complete a level, you have to rotate the shards and build shapes. Once the neon lights are on, you won another battle and the level is completed.
Can I save my game progress?
On the bottom of the screen, make sure you connect to the game center. Then, the game progress is instantly saved on your game app, so you can resume in the level where you stopped in the previous game session. This allows you to maintain your progress, always discovering new levels and different figures.
Do I need to pay anything to play?
Loop Energy is completely free and you don’t need to pay for playing the game. However, you can remove the ads for the price of a coffee and enjoy a more fluid version of the game. Ads were an option we needed to take in order to assure the development of Shapes and future games.
If you have any questions or comments, feel free to reach us via e-mail or on Facebook.
Do you like our work? Connect below:
• Like: https://www.facebook.com/infinitygamespage
• Follow: https://twitter.com/8infinitygames
• Visit: https://www.infinitygames.io/
Concept, development, design and copyrights: Badly Interrogated & Infinity Games.
Are you ready to fight disorder? Then you need this shapes game!
This brainteaser game will challenge your logical skills, encouraging your creativity while you assemble the fragmented shards into a holistic image. This shapes game mixes, in fact, your ability to use both sides of your brain: the creative hemisphere and the logical one.
In ▲SHAPES, you will experiment a relaxing and spatial environment, enjoying a soothing soundtrack and exciting puzzles. In this game we merge figures within classical traits and futuristic neon lights with the purpose to play with your senses, imagination and logic.
Once all the pieces are connected, a sense of clarity will arise and you will build shapes that appeal to your eyes and mind.
If you feel proud of your achievements, share the concluded levels with your friends or simply save them on your smartphone. Your mission is quite clear in ▲SHAPES: fight chaos and bring life to fragmented shards.
The game concept works almost like a metaphor of a stressful day or a troubled period. The empathy between music and the visual features will deliver you a relaxing and pleasurable sensation of order being restored. Like in traffic, subway rush hours or busy workdays, it will be you against chaos round after round, level after level…
Considered by players as one of the best efforts ever released by Infinity Games, Shapes is the perfect game for fans of beautiful brainteaser games. Accept our challenge and bring some order to this topsy-turvy world!
How to play Loop Energy?
Shapes is a very intuitive and easy game to play; the goal is simple: make shapes. In the first levels, you will instantly get the game’s dynamic and soon you will feel completely submerged by this soothing and interstellar ambience. As the difficulty increases, you will feel more and more challenged to complete de enigma and achieve clairvoyance.
To complete a level, you have to rotate the shards and build shapes. Once the neon lights are on, you won another battle and the level is completed.
Can I save my game progress?
On the bottom of the screen, make sure you connect to the game center. Then, the game progress is instantly saved on your game app, so you can resume in the level where you stopped in the previous game session. This allows you to maintain your progress, always discovering new levels and different figures.
Do I need to pay anything to play?
Loop Energy is completely free and you don’t need to pay for playing the game. However, you can remove the ads for the price of a coffee and enjoy a more fluid version of the game. Ads were an option we needed to take in order to assure the development of Shapes and future games.
If you have any questions or comments, feel free to reach us via e-mail or on Facebook.
Do you like our work? Connect below:
• Like: https://www.facebook.com/infinitygamespage
• Follow: https://twitter.com/8infinitygames
• Visit: https://www.infinitygames.io/
Concept, development, design and copyrights: Badly Interrogated & Infinity Games.
Reviews
It's just a very very awesome game. Reference to Infinity Loop
Infinity games bring us a another great puzzle game!!
Great game
What's New
-