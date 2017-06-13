Writing Prompts Short Stories
Invariant Labs
- May 27, 2017
-
( 13)
Description
A reader app for reddit.com/r/WritingPrompts/
Get your daily fix of inspiring short stories.
👉 Save stories for offline reading
👉 Get notifications for trending stories
👉 Choose your display theme, font size and typeface
👉 Material design
Reviews
There are so many plots to choose from. However although i searched i couldnt find anyway to also contribute, and that limitation made this no longer the app for me. However there is obviously a lot of fun with submissions of stories using the ideas shared and being able to compare. It is good for exercise in writing but i was sad that i could not share to that same extent as other's can, when not all their suggestions was to my taste.
This app is amazing but I would like to write as well and I couldn't find that option in the app. Please see to it as soon as you can
Exactly what I was looking for! The prompts are great, I can't write fast enough! Thank you.
I love it its awesome
Awesome and convenient distillation of r/WritingPrompts.
New and top don't show any posts. Otherwise a great resource.
What's New
Bug fixes