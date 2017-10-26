Retro Snake: classic cell phone game remake
Time Killers Studios
- March 1, 2018
Description
Retro Snake is remake of one of the most popular games back in the old days. Try to make your snake as big as possible while avoiding walls, obstacles and your own tail of course. Simple controls will help you navigate your snake with ease.
Retro design and modern touch screen controls are main features of this nostalgic game.
Lots of original levels will keep you coming back for more.
Choose between two color themes, two control setups (touch controls and classic direction pad) and five speed levels to customize your experience.
Reviews
What's New
Added achievements. One for each level.