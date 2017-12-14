Sing+:Free to sing Bollywood Hindi & Naija karaoke
Eagle Mobi
- December 8, 2017
-
( 1,981)
Description
SingPlus, aka Sing+, is a free karaoke singing app that lets you sing and record your own cover of top songs from a massive catalog and sing karaoke like a superstar! For different area, Sing+ rollout local top hits such as Bollywood, Hindi, Tamil and Naija songbook according to your location. You can COLLAB with celebrity and your friends by joining their duet or invite them to join yours or SOLO your favorite song. Edit top quality recordings with a huge range of voice effects and share your cover with social media friends to win likes and fans! Sing+ is the best alternative to Gaao Bollywood Hindi karaoke app in India. Let’s Sing!
Features:
1. Self-recording with music by professional voice enhancement technology and download your favorite karaoke songs for free, make your own radio!
2. Unlimited playlists: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali ＆many more regional, Bollywood and Nollywood songs for free!
3. Edit your recordings with a huge range of voice effects and Share the songs ＆ received comments and likes!
4. COLLAB with SingPlus stars and become the stars of tomorrow.
5. Create your own music with “freestyle” which means "sing without karaoke tracks" or "bina music ke gaana"
SingPlus provides:
1. Platform for all music lovers, make friends and get a chance to be a superstar;
2. Most popular Hindi, Bollywood, English songs, Regional music and singers;
3. Sing with professional voice effects and sing karaoke like the star you are!
SING
Sing top hits artists songs such as arijit singh, shreya ghoshal ,atif aslam, armaan malik, rahat fateh ali khan, alka yagnik, sonu nigam, ankit tiwari, sunidhi chauhan, himesh reshamiya, honey singh, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Meghan Trainor, Ellie Goulding, Jessie J, Sam Smith, lukas graham
RECORD
Sing along to the lyrics, add special sound effects to your recording like Pop, Rock, Hip Pop, R&B, Electronic, Phonograph and Jazz Bright, adjust your vocal volume and karaoke volume as well as vocal timing.
SHARE
Share your music with your friends on Facebook, Whatsapp, and more to get music fans
DISCOVER
SingPlus is the very place for discovering rising stars. You can be the next one to find an undiscovered talent here, or to get discovered by others.
-Unlimited Free Hindi Karaoke songs
Free access to all karaoke in Bollywood, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali ＆many more regional songs for free!
Artists like Jessie J, John Legend and Bruno Mars, one direction, arijit singh, shreya ghoshal, atif aslam, armaan malik, rahat fateh ali khan, alka yagnik, sonu nigam, ankit tiwari, sunidhi chauhan, himesh reshamiya, honey singh
---Hot Naija and English Karaoke Songs---
FIA -- Davido
MALO -- Tiwa Savage ft. Wizkid & Spellz
MAMA -- Tekno ft. Wizkid
MANYA -- MUT4Y x Wizkid
WO! -- Olamide
MAMA -- Mayorkun
EASY JEJE -- Reekado Banks
YEBA -- Kiss Daniel
Hallelujah -- Alexandra Burke
Just Sing!
Request songs? Please freely to contact us as follows:
Email: support@sing.plus
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/singplusapp
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SingPlusApp
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/singplusapp/
Features:
1. Self-recording with music by professional voice enhancement technology and download your favorite karaoke songs for free, make your own radio!
2. Unlimited playlists: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali ＆many more regional, Bollywood and Nollywood songs for free!
3. Edit your recordings with a huge range of voice effects and Share the songs ＆ received comments and likes!
4. COLLAB with SingPlus stars and become the stars of tomorrow.
5. Create your own music with “freestyle” which means "sing without karaoke tracks" or "bina music ke gaana"
SingPlus provides:
1. Platform for all music lovers, make friends and get a chance to be a superstar;
2. Most popular Hindi, Bollywood, English songs, Regional music and singers;
3. Sing with professional voice effects and sing karaoke like the star you are!
SING
Sing top hits artists songs such as arijit singh, shreya ghoshal ,atif aslam, armaan malik, rahat fateh ali khan, alka yagnik, sonu nigam, ankit tiwari, sunidhi chauhan, himesh reshamiya, honey singh, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Meghan Trainor, Ellie Goulding, Jessie J, Sam Smith, lukas graham
RECORD
Sing along to the lyrics, add special sound effects to your recording like Pop, Rock, Hip Pop, R&B, Electronic, Phonograph and Jazz Bright, adjust your vocal volume and karaoke volume as well as vocal timing.
SHARE
Share your music with your friends on Facebook, Whatsapp, and more to get music fans
DISCOVER
SingPlus is the very place for discovering rising stars. You can be the next one to find an undiscovered talent here, or to get discovered by others.
-Unlimited Free Hindi Karaoke songs
Free access to all karaoke in Bollywood, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali ＆many more regional songs for free!
Artists like Jessie J, John Legend and Bruno Mars, one direction, arijit singh, shreya ghoshal, atif aslam, armaan malik, rahat fateh ali khan, alka yagnik, sonu nigam, ankit tiwari, sunidhi chauhan, himesh reshamiya, honey singh
---Hot Naija and English Karaoke Songs---
FIA -- Davido
MALO -- Tiwa Savage ft. Wizkid & Spellz
MAMA -- Tekno ft. Wizkid
MANYA -- MUT4Y x Wizkid
WO! -- Olamide
MAMA -- Mayorkun
EASY JEJE -- Reekado Banks
YEBA -- Kiss Daniel
Hallelujah -- Alexandra Burke
Just Sing!
Request songs? Please freely to contact us as follows:
Email: support@sing.plus
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/singplusapp
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SingPlusApp
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/singplusapp/
Reviews
It nice but my is not downloading the song I want to sing it saying download failed and have been using it before, am just surprise pls check for the error
Handful of songs aren't available but this app is absolutely awesome unlike some of those fake karaoke apps.
This apk is just perfect and it really very fantastic application for learner and also for professional....becoz its too cool ...love it...
This app is cool the work is highly appreciable , i love it , wish to have all of songs worldwide, i hope developers might be trying to do so Best luck for that keep doing this
I love it soooo much ! but I hope you can add korean songs :)
I love it..but I can't seem to download songs anymore what's going on Pls fix this
What's New
Various Charts is live in SingPlus now!
Much better sound effects;
Brand new layout of audio editing;
Similar
Free Karaoke app to Sing & Record songs, get fans and audience ( previous iSing)
Train to Sing in Tune – Vocal Exercise, Warm-Up, Ear Training and Singing Lesson