Description
Write tasks and enjoy managing your checklists for planning your day, grocery lists, preparing for vacation, shopping, etc! Tasks, notes, to-do lists, plans, reminders, goals, wishes, links.
Checklist assures that you don’t forget to do something important.
Use Checklist on your phone to:
✔ Create new checklists
✔ Manage items by simple gestures
✔ Drag and drop to reorder items
✔ Set reminders to your tasks
✔ Import items from instant messages
✔ Switch mode to show/hide checked items
✔ Put a widget with tasks on your home screen
Use Checklist on your Sony SmartWatch to:
✔ Browse items swiping up and down
✔ Check item as completed swiping right
✔ Switch mode to show/hide checked items
✔ Uncheck item swiping left
Contact support@komparato.com to get Checklist for Android Wear.
Wanna chat with developer? It's in options menu!
We provide exceptional customer service helping with interface, getting feedback and capturing enhancement requests!
Smart Connect extension for SmartWatch 2
LiveWare™ extension for SmartWatch
Reviews
The only one annoying thing The design is not very nice, may be adding some different color themes will make it any better? And a sliding effect on the watch is a bit not smooth. But in general I like this app!
Clean look and easy to use! I love how easy this app is to use. I like its clean look and the little pictures you can use to go along with your tasks. I love that you can send lists through text message and email. One improvement that would be useful is the ability sync this app with my other devises.
Excellent job Clean and simple, without unnecessary bells and whistles. Please keep it that way :) Adjustable widget text size would be a nice option, though.
Really nice simple app that worked great on my previous phone. Really like being able to import/export text and show/hide/uncheck all checked tasks without reordering list. But on my new phone the options menu button not showing making it unusable... now I have the long search for a replacement simple checklist app...
Fantastic Has all the features I was looking for. The tutorial could be a bit more extensive, though. I was looking for an app that let me import multiple items from a list in the clip tray. This one does that and more. But the import from the clip tray, though intuitive once the method is found, isn't in the tutorial. Just doing a paste using the 'add item' icon (+) adds all the contents of the clip tray as a single item. You have to use the 'import text' feature to add multiple items.
Very Impressed I love the simplicity of the app. Also the simplicity of the colours is really restful on the eyes. I'm a list guy and use it all the time. But, I've only given 4 stars because of the export. I need to transfer 'smart checklist' from my tablet of my phone. I have to export each of my 15 lists one by one. I'd give the app 5 stars if I could export all lists in a single file that I can import into my phone. 10 stars if S/C can sync my lists on tablet and phone. Once again, great app guys!
What's New
✔ You can put a Checklist widget on your home screen