Description
From 2007 to now, you can finally free the power button.
This is a simple, practical function.
Pick up the phone, automatically light screen.
Can also be used with phones that support face recognition, to achieve rapid unlocking.
Raise your hand, facing the face, done!
And more features:
- Flip to lock screen
- Put down to lock screen
- Tap to light / off screen
- Compatible lock mode
Note:
Must lock in the task clean white list.
Reviews
What's New
- Tap to light/off screens into two separate switches
- Optimized Walking mode, the phone on the table instantly bright screen problem
- Optimized flip lock screen prompt text
- Improve stability