Live Mail - Email Exchange
Live Mail Team
- May 18, 2017
-
( 564)
Description
Live Mail App is a Free, Fast, Secure, and Clean email mailbox app for organizing all your mail inboxes! Live Mail supports the following email providers:
Gmail by Google
Yahoo! Mail
Outlook by Microsoft
Hotmail
iCloud by Apple
Office 365
AOL
Live
Exchange
GMX
Mail.ru
IMAP
and more to come.
Highlights:
Unlimited Multiple Accounts
Chat Style
Night Mode/Dark Theme
Signatures/Html Signatures
Voice, Photos, Gif, and Emojis
Smart and Customizable Notification
Bundle Emails, Clean & Organized
Saving Cellular Data
One Click To Unsubscribe Email
Artificial Intelligence Powered
KEY FEATURES:
* Unlimited Multiple Accounts
Live Mail provides you a unified inbox to manage all your email accounts. No matter it’s Gmail, Yahoo Mail, Outlook, iCloud, Hotmail, Office365, Exchange, AOL, and any other IMAP accounts, Live Mail can help you organize all your mail accounts in just one email app. You can view your emails from multiple accounts at a unified email inbox.
* Chat/Text Your Email Messages
Live Mail makes your email experience just like chat/text messengers. Emails are displayed in chat/text bubbles in Live Mail. The chat/text bubble removes signature and long quotes, and only shows the content you care about. By simply tapping on a chat bubble, you will be able to see the original email. You will find email threads are never so easy to read, follow, and reply.
* Voice Messages, Photos, Gif, Emoji, Files
Feeling easier to communicate by speaking instead of writing? With Live Mail, you can record and send voice messages. If you want, you can sing a 60-second song to your friend :). Also, Live Mail displays gifs, photos, files in chat bubbles naturally.
(Emoji provided free by EmojiOne.)
* Smart and Fully Customizable Notification
Live Mail will only notify you when there is an important email. With the state of the art artificial intelligence algorithms built in Live Mail, you will never get distracted by unimportant emails (like promotion and advertising). Even better, you can choose to mute notifications on any email threads you choose. If you have multiple accounts, you can customize notification settings for each individual account.
* Bundle Emails, Stay Organized
Live Mail helps organize your inbox by automatically bundling emails. The built-in bundles are: Promotion/Social subscriptions (here you will find promotion emails, and emails from social networks, like facebook, twitter, instagram, etc), Orders (here are emails for your online shopping orders), Finance (bill statements, bank emails), and Trip (all your travel emails, like flights, hotels, car rentals). You won’t feel overwhelmed by your inbox anymore!
* Data Saving
Live Mail uses the best compression techniques from the industry for both receiving and delivering your messages. When there is no wifi, you won’t need to worry about mobile data usage by big emails. With the AI powered automatic saving mode, Live Mail will avoid big cellular data usage without your awareness. You will be surprised by how much cellular data Live Mail saved for you (you can see the savings number in the app).
* Other features
** Message Snoozing
** Reply Suggestion
** Winmail.dat Decoding
Try it out and send us your feedback! (Open the Live Mail app, click “Me” on the tab, then “Settings”, and then “Feedback”). We ♥ getting your feedback!
Special thanks to everyone who rates us 5 stars. It's so encouraging for the team!
Reviews
It's OK. I receive a lot of time sensitive emails and there is no way to set up a fetch interval for my email accounts. Also there should be a way to see my received emails with the clickable links without tapping on the email in the in my inbox first
I like the overall UI, but I dislike the chat display for every email. Newsletters and other types of emails that are not personal just don't look very good.
Okay app, but still lacking many features. The night mode is really a night mode, and it's not a dark theme. Because it darkens the email contents. The combined inbox is showing none of the emails.
Weird, not updating showing me any new messages.. Update.. re installed after contacting Dev, all is good now..
Nice concept. No option for font size increase. Bad accessibility. Very light color and no contrast. No pinch to zoom
I have a question before I start using this app as one of my primary apps. What are your data privacy terms? I couldn't find a link to that anywhere
What's New
1、New UI style;
2、Optimize Yahoo login;
3、Bug fixes.
