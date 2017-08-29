Letterboxd
Letterboxd Limited
- August 29, 2017
-
( 35)
Description
Letterboxd for Android puts the popular social network for film lovers right in your pocket.
Sign in with your existing account to enjoy our all-new mobile interface. These features of the web experience are supported, with more to come:
– Browse popular, highly rated and most anticipated films, including trailers, member ratings, artwork, cast + crew details, studios, genres and popular reviews
– Browse and access popular reviews and lists
– Read and post comments on reviews and lists
– Search for films
– Log and review films and edit those entries
– View member profiles and cast/crew filmographies
– Follow (or block) other members
We’re working hard to bring these (and other) features to Android in upcoming releases:
– Diary view
– Activity feed
– Sorting and filtering
– Additional search types
– List editing
We welcome your feedback on this and future versions of Letterboxd for Android: please email us (droid@letterboxd.com).
Sign in with your existing account to enjoy our all-new mobile interface. These features of the web experience are supported, with more to come:
– Browse popular, highly rated and most anticipated films, including trailers, member ratings, artwork, cast + crew details, studios, genres and popular reviews
– Browse and access popular reviews and lists
– Read and post comments on reviews and lists
– Search for films
– Log and review films and edit those entries
– View member profiles and cast/crew filmographies
– Follow (or block) other members
We’re working hard to bring these (and other) features to Android in upcoming releases:
– Diary view
– Activity feed
– Sorting and filtering
– Additional search types
– List editing
We welcome your feedback on this and future versions of Letterboxd for Android: please email us (droid@letterboxd.com).
Reviews
The search option isn't working at all for me. Nothing shows up. I can log a film if i can find it on my page or one of the other tabs but it is a bit pointless when i cant search for a film to log it. Missing a lot of features and the interface although visually great lacks the same level of easy usage the iOS version does. The ability to edit lists needs to get added ASAP. There's also a slight hinder in fluidity. I use LB about 15 times a day which means the need for it to be quick and easy to log something is important to me. You have to do quite a bit of digging to find the option to log a film which isn't ideal. Hopefully things will be fine tuned in the near future because I know how long everyone has been waiting for the app.
Bugs aside, I don't understand why this app keep its most important feature (add/review film) hidden somewhere in the menu...
The search does not work, very nice and simple design but totally useless with these bugs.
Buggy.
Happy to see this here! Unfortunately, on my LG V20 if I select a review to read more, the app will crash. I've already submitted a feedback report via Android OS but I'd be willing to work with someone if they needed more information. For version 1.0 this is a GREAT start :)
I know a lot of hard work has gone into this. I was also very much looking forward to it. But, not being able to add films as watched, create ratings and reviews, edit lists etc. basically means it's largely pointless. If these features are added, then I'll re-visit this review of a film review app. But until now, the best film ratings website has a poorly rated app.
What's New
Bug fixes