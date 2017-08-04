Lyfster - Express yourself, Journal
Lyfster Inc
- August 4, 2017
Description
An app to express your true feelings and life experiences.
Inspire and Get Inspired.
Let your heart speak - Do daily journal entry
Record your experiences, stories in Lyfster like you would do in a physical diary or journal.
Privacy options which allow you to have full control over your stories
Option to write anonymously or keep a story private. These options allow you to share personal stories, confessions without revealing your identity.
Ability to write stories without an internet connection.
Formatting options to make your stories more appealing
Option to maintain a personal diary.
Create your life blog for free.
See what experiences other people are having in their life
Read and learn from other people's experiences
These can be good life lessons too.
Pocket stories for offline read
Comment and interact with other people's through their journal
Bookmark Stories
Share
Share stories anonymously
Make new connections
Option to share only selected pages from your diary
Share post instantly with your followers
Share posts with your friends on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter
Share your travel diary
One Click Sign In With Google Account
Your journal can only be accessed after signing in. This prevents unauthorised access to your personal diary.
We take privacy and security of our users very seriously and therefore we will never post anything from your account without your permission.
Help Build Lyfster community
Suggest app features
Invite friends
Follow and get followed by like minded people
Report bugs
Let us know what you think about Lyfster by leaving a comment below or write to us at hello@lyfster.com
More awesome features in the pipeline!! Stay connected!
What's New
KitKat specific crash fix
Option to change profile picture - need permission to read photos
Bug fixes