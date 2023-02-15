Live Pollen

Tired of suffering from your allergies? Discover the pollens present around you to adopt the right preventive gestures, at the right time, and thus limit or even avoid your allergy attacks.





DISCOVER THE POLLENS PRESENT IN YOUR ENVIRONMENT 🌿



Do you know which pollens you are sensitive to? Follow in real time their level measured around you, to adapt your daily life, take your treatment earlier and limit the symptoms.



You may be sensitive to pollens? But which ones? When you feel a discomfort, you can consult the list of pollens around you and identify those that may bother you.





NOTE AND FOLLOW YOUR ALLERGIC REACTIONS 📝



Do your allergic reactions change in intensity or according to the pollens present? You can record them with a click or thanks to the alert and thus enrich your diary.



In your Diary, consult the history of your reactions and analyze their evolution over time. If you are followed by a health professional, use this diary to give him/her an objective and detailed view of your feelings, even several months after the end of the pollen season.





CHECK OUT OUR TIPS 📖



Not sure where to start and what to do to suffer less from your allergies? We put at your disposal all the necessary information to allow you step by step to understand the functioning of allergy, take into account the pollen info put at your disposal and adopt the good gestures of prevention





TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE MUTUAL HELP OF THE LIVEPOLLEN COMMUNITY 🫱🏻🫲🏼



Your city is not yet equipped? Report your allergic reactions now and benefit from those reported by the allergic people around you. You can also contact your city hall to have your city equipped with sensors 😉





HOW IS THE LIVEPOLLEN SERVICE DELIVERED ? 🔎



LivePollen pollen information is based on:



Physical measurements generated in real time by sensors co-developed in partnership with CNRS arranged in a network



Our proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms, allowing the recognition of the different species responsible for pollen allergies



Our innovation improves the quality of the pollen information delivered to the equipped cities:



Real-time information, as opposed to forecast information based on the previous week's history and measurements



A very fine granulometry with several sensors per city, against less than one sensor per department currently.



Continuously updated information offering a more relevant and reactive data, making possible a real prevention approach.



As the information is mainly based on measurements, your city, or a nearby city, must be equipped so that we can provide you with the service. This is why we are working every day to develop our LivePollen sensor network, in collaboration with public and private partners, throughout France. Your city is still not equipped? You can still contact your town hall to install sensors 😉





WHICH TERRITORIES ARE EQUIPPED / IN PROGRESS? 🏘



In collaboration with local authorities, you will be able to enjoy the LivePollen service in 2023, on the following territories: Grand Longwy, Grand Narbonne, Tarbes Lourdes Pyrénées, Agglopolys (Blois), CCPHVA, Bastia, Saint Quentin en Yvelines, Lens Liévin, Vichy, Pays des Abers, Les Sablons, Seine & Eure, Dunkerque, Metz, Évreux, Grand Sénonnais, Le Mans, Saint-Etienne, Rouen, Portes de Normandie, Sarreguemines Confluences, Troyes, Aix-en-Provence, Antony, Courbevoie, Roanne, Vanves, Istres.



Your city is still not on the list? You can still contact your city to correct this 😉

Updated on Feb 15, 2023