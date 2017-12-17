Candy Math
Süleyman TOPAL
- December 17, 2017
-
Description
Mathematics is the most challenging and important subject for boys & girls. While addition, subtraction, multiplication and division are the fundamental concepts everyone is expected to master, Mathematics is much more than this.
Candy Math is a mathematical game where kids have hundreds of interesting mathematical problems to solve, put their brain to work and develop amazing math skills whatever their grade.
Candy Math is a new game that ensure that you learn to solve math problems quickly in your mind without any errors.
The fun math games for girls and boys in the app will help develop and strengthen logical and abstract thinking, conceptual clarity, numerical ability and focus.
Topics include:
- Numbers
- Subtraction
- Multiplication
- Division
This app is perfect for students of Turkish and English
Try this collection of fun math games for free. You will be amazed!
What's New
Bug fix
