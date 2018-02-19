Sunrise Companion
Daniel McAleese
- February 20, 2018
-
( 20)
Description
View sunrise and sunset times for any location on earth, for any date, all displayed in a beautifully simplistic UI.
Features include:
* Morning and evening golden hour and blue hour start times
* Civil, astronomical, nautical sunrise and sunset times
* Use device GPS to identify current location
* Search for any location in the world
* Favourite your frequently accessed locations
* History of recently accessed locations
* Dark and light themes (access settings to change)
Reviews
Great Idea, Simple to use.
Simple UI, solid app
Fantastic- I'll use this for running to save me from running in the dark!
Great app. Does exactly what it says on the tin. I'd love to see a widget for this app so I can see a week's worth of sunrise times on my home screen!
Very useful free app for budding photographers. No ads also which is a bonus.
Great app. Really simple to use
What's New
New home screen widget
