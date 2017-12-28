Pick & Survive
Mad Balancing
December 28, 2017
-
( 10)
Description
Pick & Survive is a puzzle and platform game where the player must get the maximum number of points while completing the different levels. To do so, you must pick items that you will be encountering to overcome the different obstacles you may face. But not everything is as simple as it seems, there are many traps waiting for you and you can only carry 3 items. Thinking about what will be useful will be the key to progress.
Up to a total of 10 totally different levels, with obstacles, traps and items of all kinds are waiting for the bravest players.
Who will get to the top of the leaderboard? Who will be the first person to get all the achievements and unlock all the appearences? To find out, there is only one option left.
Pick & Survive is waiting for you.
