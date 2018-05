Do you want to improve your Coding logic skill?

Coding Planets is Educational, Brain training and puzzle game. In this game, you have to give instructions for a robot to solve the puzzles. Every ages can play the game.

Nowadays, Programming is very essential. And every country developing the applications for learning programming so we developed this for local.

It is exactly bring to you the amazing things.



Special thanks to developer team

- Chan Myae Aung

- Thwin Htoo Aung

- Thura Zaw