POCO Launcher 2.0 - Customize,

POCO Launcher - Our app is a fast and lightweight launcher designed especially for Android phones. High performance and gorgeous design will give your device a boost of confidence. Play with Home screen wallpapers, themes, and animations; personalize your device to make it truly unique.

🏆 One of the 15 best Android apps released in 2018 (Android Authority)

👍 Key features

🏠 Minimalist design - Following in footsteps of Material Design, POCO Launcher puts all your apps in the App drawer, keeping the Home screen neat and clean.

🌟 Personalization - Resize the Home screen layout and app icons. Apply customized wallpapers, themes, and animations. Use third party icon packs to give your device a new look.

🔎 Convenient search - App suggestions, icon color categories, and lots of other customizable features allow you to find what you need much faster.

🎯 Manage apps - Group apps by category automatically or create custom groups to always keep important things just a tap away.

🔐 Privacy - Keep your apps private by hiding their icons.

🚀 Fast and smooth - POCO Launcher is optimized for breakneck speeds! Simple and fast, it works like a charm. Forget about slow system animations!


What's new:
🔥 Dark mode rolls out
🔥 You can change the style of notification badges(Dots or Count) if your device is running Android 8.0 or later.
🔥 You can double tap the screen to lock device now.
🔥 Show more local results in search(type less!)
🔥 Lock home screen icons.
🔥 We extended functional support for various phone models.
🔥 POCO Launcher is fully compatible with Android Q now.


💕💕💕 Thank you for choosing POCO Launcher! Don't forget to leave us a review if you like our app. Also, feel free to drop us a line if you have any questions: poco-global@xiaomi.com
A Google user
December 2, 2018
So overall it's ok. Not impressed, no features.. I would like to be able to move icons around in app drawer and when they're in groups automatically be able to put ones where I want. Secondly the Launcher seems to have issues with messenger and my icon disappearing from the home screen and my texts sending and disappearing. It should not interfere with my other apps.. So I'm deleting this one and on to find a better one.
Omnugget
March 28, 2021
AMAZING APP!!!!!! If you're looking for an amazing launcher, this is the one. It has a built in cleaner and makes my phone (Moto X) so much faster! If you download a new app, just take the icon and remove it and put it back and it will work with any icon pack. I recently sent a review with 3 stars and can't figure out how to delete it so if someone could pls help.
A Google user
October 21, 2019
The experience is completely fine, but I really don't understand why everyone loves this launcher. Yeah the animations are smooth and everything works as it should, but it doesn't do anything special. It doesn't support icon masking, and you can't select individual icons for ones which aren't themed. It's overall kind of just average, Nova and Apex launcher are just better. Even the Microsoft launcher has more features than this one.
Developer contact

