POCO Launcher 2.0 - Customize,

POCO Launcher - Our app is a fast and lightweight launcher designed especially for Android phones. High performance and gorgeous design will give your device a boost of confidence. Play with Home screen wallpapers, themes, and animations; personalize your device to make it truly unique.



🏠 Minimalist design - Following in footsteps of Material Design, POCO Launcher puts all your apps in the App drawer, keeping the Home screen neat and clean.



🌟 Personalization - Resize the Home screen layout and app icons. Apply customized wallpapers, themes, and animations. Use third party icon packs to give your device a new look.



🔎 Convenient search - App suggestions, icon color categories, and lots of other customizable features allow you to find what you need much faster.



🎯 Manage apps - Group apps by category automatically or create custom groups to always keep important things just a tap away.



🔐 Privacy - Keep your apps private by hiding their icons.



🚀 Fast and smooth - POCO Launcher is optimized for breakneck speeds! Simple and fast, it works like a charm. Forget about slow system animations!





What's new:

🔥 Dark mode rolls out

🔥 You can change the style of notification badges(Dots or Count) if your device is running Android 8.0 or later.

🔥 You can double tap the screen to lock device now.

🔥 Show more local results in search(type less!)

🔥 Lock home screen icons.

🔥 We extended functional support for various phone models.

🔥 POCO Launcher is fully compatible with Android Q now.





Updated on Sep 14, 2022