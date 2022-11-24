Microsoft Launcher

Microsoft Corporation
About this app

Microsoft Launcher provides a new home screen experience that empowers you to be more productive on your Android device. Microsoft Launcher is highly customizable, allowing you to organize everything on your phone. Your personalized feed makes it easy to view your calendar, to do lists, and more. Sticky Notes on the go. When you set up Microsoft Launcher as your new home screen, you can either start fresh with your favorite apps or import your current home screen layout. Need to switch back to your previous home screen? You can do that, too!

This version of Microsoft Launcher has been rebuilt on a new codebase to make new features possible, including dark mode, personalized news, and numerous performance improvements (improved load time, less memory use, better battery performance, and fluent animation).

MICROSOFT LAUNCHER FEATURES
Customizable icons:
· Give your phone a consistent look and feel with custom icon packs and adaptive icons.

Beautiful wallpapers:
· Enjoy a fresh new image from Bing every day or choose your own photos.

Dark theme:
· Comfortably use your phone at night or in low light environments with Microsoft Launcher’s new dark theme. This feature is compatible with Android’s dark mode settings.

Backup and Restore:
· Easily move between your phones or try Home Screen setups through Microsoft Launcher’s Backup and Restore feature. Backups can be stored locally or saved to the cloud for easy transfers.

Gestures:
· Swipe, pinch, double tap, and more on the home screen to easily navigate on the Microsoft Launcher surface.
This app uses Accessibility Service Permission for optional gesture of screen lock and recent apps view.

Improved performance:
· Microsoft Launcher now loads faster, uses less memory, is more battery efficient, and offers fluent animations.


TERM OF USE
By installing this app, you agree to the Terms of Use (http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=246338) and Privacy Policy (http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=248686).

Downloading Microsoft Launcher gives the option to replace the default launcher or to toggle between device launchers. Microsoft Launcher does not replicate the user’s PC home screen on the Android phone. Users must still purchase and/or download any new apps from Google Play. Requires Android 7.0+.
Updated on
Dec 7, 2022

Data safety

Safety starts with understanding how developers collect and share your data. Data privacy and security practices may vary based on your use, region, and age. The developer provided this information and may update it over time.
No data shared with third parties
Learn more about how developers declare sharing
This app may collect these data types
Personal info, App activity and 2 others
Data is encrypted in transit
You can request that data be deleted

Ratings and reviews

Héctor Melicoff
December 11, 2022
It's very good but it makes most widgets look really weird, and takes away the option to customize them once they're added to the home screen. I really like their replacement for the "media page" though, it's way more useful and looks a million times better than google discover (let alone samsung free.) Also an extremely small comment, but the profile picture at the top of that screen didn't update until I went and cleared the caché (over 48 hours after changing it).
1 person found this review helpful
Larry Mallet
November 24, 2022
A total win, thank goodness. I just transfered numerous apps to pixel 6a. It would have taken me a long time to organize them. This launcher did it instantly. I don't like how the pixel page is set up. It is a disaster to navigate. Everything fixed in an instant, my mail is much better organized (this was unexpected), and sanity and organization restored to my phone. And all without the nuisance of adsm. This is an A+ app and a total win. Thanks Microsoft for doing what Google didn't do.
52 people found this review helpful
Isaac Sumner
November 28, 2022
Great, customizable launcher. I like all the ways your can hide and arrange apps to create a clean look. I just wish you could make it to where it always returns to the home page when returning to the home screen. I also wish you could set the pages to not loop around. I like there to be a stopping point for scrolling the pages.
20 people found this review helpful
What's new

- Transfer Microsoft Teams meeting through the Time widget for Surface Duo.
- Italy privacy requirements are now available in settings.
- Other known bugs and performance improvements were made.
