Mixtape Madness
- 3 April 2017
-
( 142)
Description
Mixtape Madness is the UK's number one platform for UK mixtapes and singles. We have the largest growing archive available for users to stream and store directly on their mobile devices.
Download to stay up to date with all the latest UK mixtape and single releases, fed in directly from our website!
Enjoy unlimited music streaming and store music on your phone to listen to it offline via the app.
All music provided in this app comes directly from our website www.mixtapemadness.com
features included:
- stream all the latest releases directly from our website within the app.
- create custom playlists and listen to them.
- store songs inside your downloads.
Hope you enjoy!
Reviews
Wow its like the world worst songs put into one box. I say... Burn that box!!!! Rapid!
Always the go-to app for UK underground music - free downloads, playlist features, and updated daily with fresh releases and new artists. The best that it gets to be honest!
I do not know how to explain it. But it is just amazing
Great concept, app is slow and badly organized like the website.
Its great has a lot of music from known and less known artists. Great for getting classic grime albums aswell
Sick app for UK songs
What's New
Bug fixes for multiple crash reports