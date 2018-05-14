Interval Timer is simple and easy to use. With its minimalist interface, the timing of your interval workouts is intuitive and seamless.



You can set reps of exercises in conjunction with intervals. Setting both will help you pace yourself during intervals and exercise at your desired level of intensity. A beep sound is played at each next rep. You just need to keep up with the beeps.



Suitable for all interval training workouts including:

- HIIT

- 7 Minute Workout

- Tabata

- Circuit Training

- HIIT Yoga



Runs in the background and notifies you of transitions in a workout with nice sounds.