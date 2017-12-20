XPRESSO - My animated 3D avatar anime gif sticker
XPRESSO- 3D Animated Avatar Maker & GIF Stickers
- December 2, 2017
Description
Express yourself with 3D animated stickers featuring YOU as a cartoon avatar maker. Simply, make your avatar entirely (Face, hair, glasses, beard and many more), pick up one of the many moods, add animated text, and share your emotions with your friends in the funniest or cutest possible way as Animated GIF Stickers !
XPRESSO appears in all your favorite messaging apps including WhatsApp, Snapchat, Hangouts, Facebook Messenger & Twitter etc. and you don't even have to switch to a separate app, or GIF keyboard
XPRESSO is just an awesome app... Period... Users say it’s the best animated avatar animoji app of 2017.
With daily trending animations and regular updates for every occasion, cultural and pop reference, XPRESSO will keep you wanting to come back for more!
XPRESSO is far more expressive than emojis and stickers. XPRESSO is a new style of 3D animated emojis and stickers
App features
• World’s cutest Avatar maker & emoji Animoji maker
Create a stunning avatar that resembles you using our emoji animoji maker feature Dress up your avatar in the hottest style and make a fashion statement
• Most advanced text animation maker
Add text to create animated stickers for text message
• Most expressive Avatar + Text Combo
Make your own animated Text Video with Cool Text Font styles & Colors
Speak your heart out with the most expressive animated stickers
• Huge library of animated animoji & animojis stickers
Express with hundreds of lively 3D avatar animated animojis stickers on your favourite chat,date/dating and social media apps (Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Facebook messenger, KIK, Twitter, Viber, Allo, etc.)
• Access animations On The Go for Chating/Dating as Avatar animojis GIF Sticker Assistant!
Quickly find relevant animations without leaving your chat
XPRESSO follows you wherever you go and Share everywhere as Animated GIF Stickers or Animated GIF Video!
XPRESSO is all about you and your emotions! It’s your own personal animated animoji stickers & text emoticons
XPRESSO is the best avatar maker and 3D emoji animojis maker with cool text art and animated GIF video
XPRESSO is bitmoji alternative and future of bitmoji
We are happy to listen to your opinion
Email:- hello@xpresso.me
Website:- http://www.xpresso.me
Reviews
*Update 12/20/17* Took away 1 star due to now having to "unlock" content by watching ads when the same content was available to me before the last update. I don't know why the developer would lock animations users had access to already. Love that you can put your own caption to the graphic! Super cute app! No problems so far on Samsung Note 8
I like this app. It doesn't get in your business as much as bitmoji. I like the animation. Only problem for me, is that with the update, looks like there is a lot of stuff you have to buy to get. You can get a membership that's I think $3.50 every 6 months, and to me, I think that's crazy, plus I still think you have to pay for some stuff on top of that, but not positive. I would pay for the app, and to unlock more clothes, and animations, buy not every 6 months. I would pay up to maybe $8 to own for good, not every 6 months though. Maybe that seems wierd to some people, but that's my thoughts on it. I think there are other things on the market to compete, that are cheaper. But it is a really cute and fun app
The app was originally FREE with a few bugs and very limited selections. The fact that you could write your own expression madeup for what the app lacked. There is still limited selections, but now the app is no longer FREE. And to make matter worse current users are forced to update, loosing features they originally had for FREE. Now over half of the features require Pep Coins, forcing the user to pay to use the app.
Easy to use. Lots of options. Easily integrates with variety of text messaging apps. Love using it. Could use more clothing options for avatar though. Dropped a star after the update. Now requires in-app purchases for many features that were once free. Disappointed in the changes!
Again the connection problem is take place, Plz fix that bugs... Whenever i enter the app its showing "XPRESSO needs internet to brew,plz check your wifi / data settings" but i having good net connection
So now we're paying for the app and theyve done absolutely nothing to enhance it. No new outfits, nothing. Its freezing outside and tropic fusion is still an option? This app was great. That is until this last update, where they took pretty much everything away from users who have been using it for over a year and want you to pay $8 a year just to use it for nothing new. Terrible.
What's New
Making app more Playful .
Premium unlockable content.
As usual we squashed some bugs :)
