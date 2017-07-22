To-do recurring task reminder FREE + Alarm Clock
Mobitronix
- August 12, 2017
-
( 34)
Description
What is unique about this app & why it merits your attention:
"Recurring task reminder FREE" is geared towards providing more recurring reminder types, complex filtering & more customization options for each task than elsewhere.
An app to get your life completely organized, manage schedules/day to day tasks, reminders about deadlines/meetings/appointments/bill payments etc.
How I came up with the app idea:
I have been using android productivity apps(to-do/alarm/reminder/Task management) apps for years. But could not find any one which offered all of these desirable features, packaged in one single app.
Every one that I tried either didn't have cloud backup or enough recurring reminder options or each task/reminder didn't have enough customizable options.
Frustrated & tired of this, I have finally come up with this one-stop app with a blend of all of these features.
App Features :
• More recurring reminder options than elsewhere:
1. Hourly / Daily / Weekly / Monthly / Yearly reminders
2. Reminders which repeat every "x" number of minutes/hours/days/weeks/months/years
3. Reminders repeating on Days of week i.e. Mon/Tue/Wed/Thur etc
4. Reminders which repeat on "Days of month" : eg. reminders repeating on 4th, 18th & 26th of every month
5. Reminders which repeat on "Months of year" : eg. reminders repeating on 15th of Jan, Jun & Nov of every year
• Exclusive "Days of month" repeating option: eg: Alarms which repeat on 4th, 18th & 26st of every month
• Exclusive "Months of year" repeating option: eg: Alarms which repeat on 15th of Jan & Jun of every year
• Label your reminders/tasks with category & criticality:Categorize & assign priority to tasks. Then you can use filters to show alarms/tasks with specific categories or criticality only.
• Search functionality: Search & list to-do tasks containing specific text only.
• Sort & filter tasks using a variety of options:
Sort tasks in ascending or descending order. App also comes with 5 filters to get a more granular filtered list of to-do tasks.
• Backup/restore data on cloud: Backup & restore data on Google Drive/Dropbox/OneDrive, ensuring seamless migration to a new device. Or if you have multiple devices, backup data on one device & restore/copy on any number of other devices.
• Each alarm customizable with a no. of options: Customize each reminder with options like separate music track, max volume, snoozing options, volume fade in, pre alert alarm etc.
a) Plenty of options for selecting music track: Set your ringtone from either device's default ringtones/alarms or music files anywhere on your device
b) Wake up with gentle fade-in alarms: Fade-in alarms with volume slowly building up, for as long as 1 hour. No more unpleasant alarms blaring out at full volume.
c) Pre alert alarm: Will cause a pre alert alarm, prior to main alarm.
d) Conflicting alarms alert: While adding a new alarm/task, you will be alerted if there are any clashing/conflicting tasks.
e) Unattended alarms: To save battery life, Auto-snooze/auto-dismiss unattended alarms .
There is a PRO version of this app well.
Google Play link : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mobitronix.gauravchauhan.alarmplus.pro
Features exclusive to "PRO" version :
• Widget: A homescreen widget displaying due alarms/tasks. Using widget filters, you will be able to display tasks of only chosen categories/criticalities & discarded ones won't be displayed.
• Text file: Generate a text file containing list of to-do tasks.
• Unlock paid only features : Unlock some features not available in "FREE" version like skip next functionality & restricted "Days of Month" functionality.
Reviews
It seems that quick alarms still use my phone ringtone instead of my chosen ringtone in the settings. I'm on a Huawei, but it's rooted (LineageOS) and this app is set to not be battery-optimized so I'm not sure of what's happening.
Brilliant app for all your tasks! Hats off to the developer, good job done 👍👌
Nice app. Wish the next upgrade will auto pick meetings from calendar, make it a subject of the alarm and set reminders.
Great app. Great features
Excellent app...simple to use...loved it
Simple and User friendly alarm
What's New
App re-branding + icon change
