Schedule phone calls : Reminder, notes, planner
Mobitronix
- February 12, 2018
Description
Schedule/plan your phone calls & set up reminders with a number of recurring options. In addition lots of customizable options ensure completely flexible reminders.
• Lots of recurring reminder options:
1. Hourly / Daily / Weekly / Monthly reminders
2. Reminders which repeat every "x" number of minutes/hours/days/weeks/months/years
3. Reminders repeating on Days of week i.e. Mon/Tue/Wed/Thur etc
4. Reminders which repeat on "Days of month" : eg. reminders repeating on 4th, 18th & 26th of every month
5. Reminders which repeat on "Months of year" : eg. reminders repeating on 15th of Jan, Jun & Nov of every year
• Insert notes: While creating reminders insert notes. At due time when the reminder rings, notes will be visible to the user for a quick preview.
• Completely flexible reminders with a no. of customizable options: Customize each phone call reminder with options like unique ringtone, max volume, snoozing options, volume fade in, Auto-snooze etc.
a) Select ringtone from a no. of sources: Set your ringtone from either device's default ringtones/alarms or music files anywhere on your device
b) Gentle fade-in reminders: Fade-in alarms with volume slowly building up.
e) Unattended reminders: Reminders will Auto-snooze in case they are left unattended for a pre defined duration(selected by the user) .
• Backup/restore data on cloud: Backup & restore reminders on Google Drive/Dropbox/OneDrive, ensuring seamless migration to a new device. Or if you have multiple devices, backup data on one device & restore/copy on any number of other devices.
What's New
First release