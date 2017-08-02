TheMoneyClub
- August 2, 2017
Description
The Money Club is India's first peer to peer saving, borrowing and investing app. Friends can now bank with each other to significantly enhance the power of their money.
The Money Club Highlights:
1. Create a money club with your friends in seconds
2. Invite friends/family/more from your contact list
3. Club members limit: 4 to 10 members in 1 money club
4. Minimum monthly contribution per member: Rs. 500
5. Minimum bid: 1% of the pooled amount
6. It is compulsory for everyone to bid
7. Frequency of the money club: fortnightly or monthly
8. The app keeps track of all the transactions and notifies everyone of their due payments and receipts through SMS and notifications
9. The Money Club builds a joint liability in the group by keeping everyone informed of who is paying when and who is delaying on their payments.
How does The Money Club App work?
To Save, Borrow or Invest with The Money Club, you need to follow these simple steps:
1. Download The Money Club app
2. Register yourself
3. Create a money club (Priority Club or Classic Club)
4. Invite your trusted group (friends, family or more)
5. Pool up money
6. Bid for the Pooled up money
7. Pick money if you bid the maximum among your friends
How does The Money Club help you?
1. It boosts your Buying Power by 5 times immediately
2. You don't need to wait to buy your favorite things
3. It converts your spends to EMIs
4. Your investments can earn more than stock markets and mutual funds
5. Now, you can save regularly along with your friends
6. Easy access to money in emergencies, via your money clubs (p2p).
Happy Money Clubbing!
Reviews
It's a very good platform to save money. Secure to save the time for urgency without extra efforts. One more thing- This app help us to stay connected with friend circle.
Great App that allows me to build a financial community that helps each other out
What a nice concept and app.. Really liked it !
Wonderful app
An alternative way to invest
Very helpful app
What's New
Bug Fixes
Red Envelope
