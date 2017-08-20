Moselo - Chat & Buy Services from Local Experts
PT. Komunitas Karya Kencana
- August 17, 2017
-
( 2)
Description
Chat directly with the Expert to find out their best service. From make-up and hair do stylists, to photographers, fashion designers, and entertainers, find what you need at MOSELO.
A platform for professional experts, MOSELO gives you insight to the best and most favorite services. With high quality Experts and their extensive experiences, look no further to find the best people to make your occasion merrier!
Features:
- Discover the trustworthy services for Beauty, Fashion, Photography, and Entertainments
- Browse The Experts’ service and portfolio on their profile page, and decide which one suits you
- Chat with The Experts through integrated in-app messengers
- Book service, fill your order card and request details on the go, through the chat
Currently available in Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, Bali.
Reviews
Veru useful. Love it
What's New
A chat commerce platform to optimize the efficiency of e-commerce with integrated in-app chat. Simplest way to discover services from The Experts, all in one app.
