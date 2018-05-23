Notes in Notification, Keeps Notes After Reboot

A beautiful app to add notifications to the notification tray.
Unique Features:
* See past notes.
* Add notification title as well as an optional description.
* Notifications are not lost after rebooting/restarting the device.
* See how much time you took to complete the task.
* You have the option to stop notes from getting cleared.
* Automatically adds a shortcut to add notes directly from the home screen.
* Includes a widget to add notes directly from the home screen.
* Mark notes as completed with the action button in the notification.
* Add notes from the notification tray, using the action button on other notes.
* Includes 8 color schemes, a mix of both light and dark.