Notes in Notification, Keeps Notes After Reboot

A beautiful app to add notifications to the notification tray.



Unique Features:

* See past notes.

* Add notification title as well as an optional description.

* Notifications are not lost after rebooting/restarting the device.

* See how much time you took to complete the task.

* You have the option to stop notes from getting cleared.

* Automatically adds a shortcut to add notes directly from the home screen.

* Includes a widget to add notes directly from the home screen.

* Mark notes as completed with the action button in the notification.

* Add notes from the notification tray, using the action button on other notes.

* Includes 8 color schemes, a mix of both light and dark.