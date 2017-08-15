Fly Goat
NASR Games
- August 15, 2017
Description
Fly Goat is an addictive arcade game in pixel art. Help the little goat to jump from land to land safely. Controls are easy, but icy and tiny platforms are making it difficult to get the fluffy animal safely across.
Just keep launching the goat!
How to play:
-Touch
-Drag and Aim
-Release
Reviews
Awesome best logic game... 👍 Little bit tricky.
Awesome dude! Keep it up
What's New
*Update offline best score to Google Play leader-board high-score when you goes online
*Few User Interface location adjustment
*Minor Bug(s) Fixes