Description
Buying and selling with people you don't know is so old-fashioned and seems pretty exhausting and unreliable. So, why not buy and sell with people you already know and trust?
Introducing Tradely using which you can buy and sell used or unused products with your friends and friends of friends. It is as easy as anything. Just swipe right on any product to contact the seller for buying or swipe left if you are not interested. Want to sell something? No worries! Just upload an image of the product and write a small description along with the used duration and price. Yup. That's it!
Some of the features:
» See all the listings you have posted in the Profile from where you can share or delete it too.
» In-app chat feature so that you don't have any issues in contacting with the seller or buyer.
» Share any available listing with anyone.
» Don't worry about refreshing again & again as new listings appear automatically once available.
» See Facebook profile of the seller if you want to confirm who he/she is.
...more features coming soon.
Note: Tradely is in beta yet and is not suitable for tablets and might contain some bugs. We'll be highly obliged if you could take out some time to send us your valuable suggestions & feedback.
Have some free time? Please reach out to us.
We would also love it if you could provide us new feature suggestions and help us improve the app. You can write to us here: gettradely@gmail.com
Or maybe you would like to keep track of our journey? Follow us on:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/tradelyapp
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tradelyapp
