Bangla to English Dictionary offline & Translator
- September 21, 2017
Description
English to Bangla Dictionary is advance & Meaningful learning Android Dictionary Application, designed to facilitate the Bangla speaking users who are keen to learn the meanings of English words in easy and interactive way. This dictionary can be used in two modes, one is English to Bangla Dictionary, and another is Bangla to English Dictionary that can be switched through easy tapping via arrow present on main home screen.
This is one of the best offline Bengali to English & English to Bengali Meaningful Dictionary with a Simple and best UI. You can use this free offline dictionary to search words in both Bangla and English language. You can also search any Bangla to English OR English to Bangla word, phrase and even sentence Online with our online Bangla Language service.
বাংলা ইংরেজি অভিধান can also be helpful to translate sentences from Bangla to English and English to Bangla.
Apart from offline dictionary & Advance online dictionary this is also a learning tool for Bangla speakers. Through this Bengali dictionary you get daily word & Quiz notification to increase your vocabulary and to test your learning
Further categories entail:
• Home: which allows the users to opt from their desirable language to translate and search its meanings, be in Bangla to English or English to Bangla.
• Thesaurus: This option is included for the ease of user to select any particular Bangla alphabet and search all the related English words that starts from that particular alphabet, accordingly.
• Users can listen to the audio of that English word, helping them to learn the pronunciation of English word along its meanings.
• This dictionary also allows the antonyms to the selected English words.
• The Ace feature of the App is its Bangla Keyboard, which helps the user to type Bangla word quite easily when the user opt Bangla to English mode in Dictionary.
• Auto search option: This option enlists all the related words which user is looking for i.e. quick access to words assisting users to search their desirable words in no time.
Other features include:
• Bangla to English and English to Bangla translator (বাংলা ইংরেজি অনুবাদক) .This feature is able to translate words and complete sentences from English to Bengali , and from Bengali to English.
• To mark any word favorite that can be later find in favorite folder.
• Recent words option.
• Spell Check is included.
• Quiz of the day feature is included to check whether your grip on Bangla
language.
Download this free of cost learning Utility and get your hands on the smartest Dictionary towards learning English with interactive features and easy to use modes.
Reviews
I think, this app very important for us.
bice app
What's New
Minor bug fixes
