Description
** Google Play's Best Apps of 2017 Winner
With notin, never forget the little things anymore. It's an easy way to save notes or reminders as a notification.
notin helps you in reminding things you need to do, random numbers you do not want to save in your contacts and many more through the help of Notifications. The reminder doesn't pop-up or rings, it just sits there and still does it's job most efficiently.
Features
• Save what you need, fast
• Be constantly reminded
• Beautifully designed
• Easy to use interface
• No unnecessary or complex features
Reviews
This app is great, and I love how easy it is to make and access notes. However, there should be a warning somewhere that if you restart your phone YOUR NOTES WILL DISAPPEAR! Great. I found that out the hard way. The point of a note app is that you don't have to remember the information. It's in the note. Until it's not. I will keep the app and keep using it, as now I know not to restart my phone without screenshotting my notes. :(
It works really well until the note is too large to fit along the screen so you can't read the whole note. It would good if you could expand it so you could see the whole note. Plus it would be great if you could lock notes in place/ask if i actually wanted to delete it. Accidentally deleted so many notes :D
Truly great concept. Really simple, clean UI, however there are a few drawbacks as others have said. Notes disappear when you swipe them away from the notifications tray (or reboot). It would be nice for them to remain in the app with either a tick or strike-through text to know that the task it done. Also a widget would be really cool. This would mean I don't have to open the app, just go to my widgets tray, make a note and see it appear in the notifications. If you can sort this it would get 5 🌟 without questions for the sheer simplicity of it...
I really like the idea behind this app and it does what it says it does. In a previous version, the notification icon in the status bar was black, which I couldn't see because my live wallpaper had a black background. In the latest version this problem was fixed, so I added 2 more stars. THANK YOU!
This is exactly the app I was looking for! But unfortunately two big drawbacks. 1. When I reboot my phone, the notes are gone. 2. When I clear notification tray, the notes are gone too. Would be great to be able to pin them. They just disappear too easily. Hopefully this will change in future updates. EDIT : Sorry, have to take away stars and uninstall app. Although many others have been mentioning the same issues, nothing has changed. Other apps does a much better job.
The Note I write today automatically gone after 24 hours...can u make it last forever? Because I write my agendas mostly for the full week. Thanks for ur consideration. And also if my phone restarted, then all of my note disappear, can u please make it not even if my phone restarted?
What's New
Winter is coming, so is the new update.
- Fixed the notification icon
- Support for talkback users
- Minor Bug fixes
Love notin? Rate us! Your feedback helps us improve.