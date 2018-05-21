Outfit Mind - smart looks and personal wardrobe

With OutfitMind app you can create new stylish outfits using colthes from your personal wardrobe as well as items from online shops.

The app has the following features:
- Recognition and arrangement of your clothes photos in the right categories.
- Automatic stylish looks creation. We use trained neural networks to matchmake clothes.
- Personal feed for inspiration.
- Recommendations on what to buy to complement the look.
- You can save the looks you like.
- Wish list.

With our application, you no longer have to waste time and nerves figuring out what to wear!

OutfitMind - What suits you!
What's New

Minor UI improvements
Bug fixes
