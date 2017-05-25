Not Hotdog
May 25, 2017
This app detects if the camera is pointed to a hotdog or not in real time! Now don't accidentally eat your shoe thinking it is a hotdog. Test it before you eat it.
This app helped me venture the unexplored areas of my life. Thanks dev.
This app works really well, and it is fast!
This app is a total life saver! Great effort from developers!!!
Now I know for a fact what I'm eating is a hotdog
Because I love real hotdogs ! :D
Now I know a hotdog when I spot one!