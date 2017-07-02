Text to Emoji
PhoenixLab
- July 2, 2017
Description
Tired of simple text messages? 😞
Do you want to impress your friends 👫, family👨👩👧👧 or classmates👨🎓?
Now you can simply convert your text to emoji with Text to Emoji.😍
Choose over thousands of emotions(🎂🙊💓..) from your keyboard.
Input whatever you want and convert your text into emoji.
Features:
• Customizable Text
• Choose from thousands of emotions
• Copy to Clipboard
• Share to anyone
• Customize the Emoji Text
Reviews
Marvelous app for making more fun
👌💓💓😘😘😍
👌👌👌👌
😍😋😘😘😘😚😃👌👌😎
What's New
v 1.1
• Numbers are also supported.
• Bug fixes..