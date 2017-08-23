Photo Captions - Insta Square
AppsForIG
- August 23, 2017
-
( 13,077)
Description
Have you tried to add text to photos? With the right caption maker photo editor app, adding text to photos can be both easy and fun. Download Photo Captions - Insta Square and give your photos a deeper meaning.
PHOTO CAPTIONS - INSTA SQUARE FEATURES:
📷 Insta square size, no crop and other crop options
📷 Add text to photos
📷 Choose from existing fonts
📷 Install other fonts
📷 Change text color
📷 Lots of cool patterns and nice blurred backgrounds
📷 PiP - picture in picture
📷 Select from existing captions
📷 Add your own captions for photos
📷 Add captions and fonts to Favorites
📷 Post entire photos on Instagram
Editing apps for photos have been quite a hit for some time now. This caption maker photo editor will make some captions for photos you will absolutely adore! Find the best size for your photo: whether it's original photo with no crop or insta square size, rest assured that the final result will look awesome. If you like picture in picture effect a.k.a. PiP, this photo editing app with captions for pictures is your winning combo. Try different backgrounds, various fonts and colors, be creative and explore all the possibilities. Once you find captions and fonts you like the most, mark them as favorites, so you can easily find them next time. Get Photo Captions - Insta Square and let the combo of your pics with sayings collect a massive number of likes!
◄LICENSE►
Photo Captions - Insta Square is © of AppsForIG 2017, all rights reserved.
Photographs used for the icon and screenshots in the application are under Creative Commons Licence.
This app is not affiliated, sponsored or endorsed by Instagram LLC. For any questions or concerns regarding license, please contact us at appsforig@gmx.com.
PHOTO CAPTIONS - INSTA SQUARE FEATURES:
📷 Insta square size, no crop and other crop options
📷 Add text to photos
📷 Choose from existing fonts
📷 Install other fonts
📷 Change text color
📷 Lots of cool patterns and nice blurred backgrounds
📷 PiP - picture in picture
📷 Select from existing captions
📷 Add your own captions for photos
📷 Add captions and fonts to Favorites
📷 Post entire photos on Instagram
Editing apps for photos have been quite a hit for some time now. This caption maker photo editor will make some captions for photos you will absolutely adore! Find the best size for your photo: whether it's original photo with no crop or insta square size, rest assured that the final result will look awesome. If you like picture in picture effect a.k.a. PiP, this photo editing app with captions for pictures is your winning combo. Try different backgrounds, various fonts and colors, be creative and explore all the possibilities. Once you find captions and fonts you like the most, mark them as favorites, so you can easily find them next time. Get Photo Captions - Insta Square and let the combo of your pics with sayings collect a massive number of likes!
◄LICENSE►
Photo Captions - Insta Square is © of AppsForIG 2017, all rights reserved.
Photographs used for the icon and screenshots in the application are under Creative Commons Licence.
This app is not affiliated, sponsored or endorsed by Instagram LLC. For any questions or concerns regarding license, please contact us at appsforig@gmx.com.
Reviews
There should be more captions there's only 8-10 in some sections.. I'd use the app again and again but unfortunately there's not enough captions..please put more captions in and I'll give you 5stars etc...
Not good. It is very hard to work with. When you get your text all lined up and get the color and the font you want it keeps dropping off the last line. So you tried to make your text smaller and then I can barely read it.
Loveeeeeeee this app it's amazing and I love all the different features inside and gr8 captions ssh
Nice app but Some issues with the Background Picture
Useless . Dont download this app
Lovely app.. I love it.. 😘😘
What's New
Minor problems with the app fixed.
Send us feedback and SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS
Thank you for using our app and don't forget to RATE US!
Similar
“Add Text to Photo App” it´s for easy add text, stickers, & more to photos!
Add texts, captions and stickers to your photo. Write pretty words over pictures
FotoTexty: The app to write in easy photos and much faster! pruebala