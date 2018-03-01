Description
PicRoad is an easy yet addicting pixel art puzzle game. Your goal is to rotate the tiles to create the road that will shape the final picture. An awesome and rewarding time killer!
150 levels are available across 5 thematic packs: Basic, Video Games, Science, Food, and Animals. The game is updated regularly and more packs will be added in the future.
Each puzzle solved will reveal a nice pixel art picture and a wholesome victory message: this game loves you and you will love it!
This game is suitable for players of all ages and experience. You only need to tap the tiles to rotate them. The gameplay is easy and you will get the grasp of it in no time. Your brain will love the puzzles, and your eyes will love the rewards!
All pictures and messages are children friendly.
Characteristics
• Simple mechanics, addictive gameplay
• 150 puzzles to solve, 150 pixel arts to discover
• Cute pictures for all ages
• 5 thematic packs
• Happy victory messages
• New packs added regularly
• Awesome music
Have fun and have a great day! 🙂
Reviews
What's New
Video Games pack unlocked by default
Fix level with 2 solutions
Typos
Thanks a lot for playing! 😊