Hibernate - better sleep calculator
Pressure Labs
- July 23, 2017
-
( 1)
Description
Have you ever felt groggy, tired, or like you haven't slept after 8 hours of sleep?
Regular alarm clocks can wake us up in the middle of nightly sleep cycles making us groggy in the morning.
With Hibernate, you can focus on the number of full sleep cycles you complete during the night as an indicator of your rest quality, by calculating your ideal bed time based on your morning alarm.
Currently the app does not directly track sleep movements! Were working on it!
Reviews
elegant and simple, takes the guess work out of sleep without being bogged down by unnecessary features
What's New
<b>Welcome to Hibernate. </b>
Help avoid morning grogginess by finding your ideal bedtime based on your morning alarm clock. 🎉
Sleep logging, graphs, minor design tweaks and more!