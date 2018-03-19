Tired of looking where to go with your kids & what to do? Download KidCircle and you'll never run out of ideas. It matches your family profile to various activities and events for your children based on the school schedule, distance, age, friends, and interests. Additionally, the app enables you to schedule activities, register with a click & better organize your family time.



RELEVANT MATCHES

The KidCircle app will not only show you the best activities, but it will do it based on multiple criteria: school time, distance, age, friends, & interests. This way you will always get the most relevant activity suggestions for your children.



SCHEDULE & SAVE

If you found an activity you are interested in, you can favorite it and put in the activities basket. With the built-in scheduler, you can schedule any activity in advance and organize flawlessly.



CONNECT & SOCIALIZE

Use the friend's circle to find your kids’ buddies. You can find great kids events nearby, from indoor activities to outdoor activities, the possibilities are endless - but fun times are guaranteed!



REVIEWS & DETAILED INFO

Each event and the local listing has detailed provider information, program descriptions and reviews from verified purchasers. You can research, contact and check each listing before you decide to sign up, schedule or visit.



KID CIRCLE FEATURES:

- Great app for parents

- An easy way to find things to do with kids

- Fun, creative, physical, outdoor, indoor activities for kids

- Children’s programs, activities & events

- Save favorite activities

- Schedule activities and events

- Connect with your children' friends & parents and plan group activities

- Reliable listings with verified reviews