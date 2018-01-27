Profy - Instagram Profile Picture Downloader
- January 27, 2018
Description
Profy is an Instagram profile picture viewer and downloader app. It lets you view & download the profile photo of the Instagram user in full size without any login. By default, Instagram profile picture appears very small. And to overcome that Profy makes the task easy and lets you view the image properly and in full size.
Profy Features:
* View full size Instagram Profile Picture.
* No Instagram login required.
* Get Profile Picture using username only.
* Save Profile Picture in full size to Gallery.
* Download unlimited profile photos.
* Open Instagram profile of the user directly from the app.
* Very small in size and easy to use.
Profy is a third party app and is not affiliated with Instagram.
Reviews
I can't able to see the downloaded image on gallery please reply me if anyone knows the answer..
Awesome app. Best app to view profile picture in full size.
Nice app
Cool app. Easiest way to view and download full size Instagram profile picture.
Grt app to download insta profile pics with ease.
Awesome work. Good experience with this app
What's New
Design changes.
Zoom in picture functionality.
Bug Fixes.