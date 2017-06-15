Description
"Charger Safety" will protect your device from stealing, when it is connected to public charging points.
This app will notify you if someone tries to steal your device. If the theft alarm is enabled, when the device is disconnected from USB or AC charge cable, it will set alarm on.
To enable the anti-theft alarm you have to set a password. The alarm can be stopped using the password you set at first.
The use case of the app is very simple. Suppose you are charging your device battery outside your home in a public charging point. You are sitting near, but reading paper or book. In this condition anyone can steal your device. If "Charger Safety" app is installed in your device and the anti-theft alarm is enabled, it will fire an alarm sound immediately when the device is disconnected from charging cable. Therefore, this anti-theft alarm app will provide a good security for you device from stealing.
Anti theft alarm features in this app is awesome, that it would undo the volume to its max level if the thief is trying to put down the volume when the alarm is ringing. The anti-theft alarm tool is important for the safety of your device or phone at the bus, train station or airport. Now you can have some sort of security for your mobile while it is charging.
Important note:
- If you use any task killer app, please add this app to ignore list. Otherwise the app may not work properly.
- You should depend on this app only if your are near your device. Otherwise it may not help because the thief can switch off the device or set the volume down.
Features:
1. Set alarm to get notify if anyone tries to steal your device.
2. Choose alarm tone from your device or leave it to default sound.
3. When the alarm is fired, the app will set volume to maximum even if it was in silent mode.
* Please email suggestions and bugs.
* The application is translated in total 18 languages. The supported language are...
English, Spanish, French, Chinese, Japanese, German, Italian, Russian, Portuguese,
Greek, Czech, Bulgarian, Hindi, Indonesian, Gujarati, Kannada, Danish and Thai.
* Please email me if any translation is wrong and if possible correct me.
* For Bangla version please go here.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rcmapps.safetycharger_bangla
Reviews
Useful app.
Basic app and does what it is supposed to. What is great that it even works when in background. One improvement can be adding the options in the navigation bar or home widget. Not sure if that's possible or not.
It works just fine
Great App
Useful app
Useful app. Thanks.