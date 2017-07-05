Record Bird - Never Miss a Music Release
Record Bird GmbH
- July 9, 2017
-
( 20)
Description
"After years of searching my ideal New Music Releases app, I've found what I've always wanted in Record Bird" - Federico Viticci, MacStories
NEVER MISS A BEAT: Always be the first to know when your favourite artists announce or drop new music!
Record Bird informs you about new and upcoming music releases of your favorite artists and genres. Be the first to know of a new album or single by your favorite bands and musicians. With Record Bird, you will never miss a new release again.
•••
▶ FOLLOW. Follow your favorite artists and be the first to know of every new music release by them. Connect to your Facebook or Spotify account and add all your favorite artists and follow them with a single click.
▶ LISTEN. Curious about the new album? Sneak a peek and listen to previews of upcoming records before everyone else.
▶ BE THE FIRST. What’s going on in the music industry? Search for more than 4 million artists worldwide or discover new releases. Be the first to know about new records and order them directly in the app.
▶ STAY REMINDED. Want to know today’s releases of your favorite artists? Record Bird never lets you miss a new release date. Get notifications and save release dates to your personal calendar for maximum convenience.
▶ KNOW EVERYTHING. Get alerts whenever your favorite bands and musicians upload a new track on Soundcloud, release a new video on YouTube or publish an interview.
•••
Is there a new record we missed? – Let us know and submit releases, you couldn’t find in the app.
Do you like Record Bird? - Leave us a review and rate our app if you like our service. Your feedback matters to us!
Have fun listening and NEVER MISS A BEAT.
NEVER MISS A BEAT: Always be the first to know when your favourite artists announce or drop new music!
Record Bird informs you about new and upcoming music releases of your favorite artists and genres. Be the first to know of a new album or single by your favorite bands and musicians. With Record Bird, you will never miss a new release again.
•••
▶ FOLLOW. Follow your favorite artists and be the first to know of every new music release by them. Connect to your Facebook or Spotify account and add all your favorite artists and follow them with a single click.
▶ LISTEN. Curious about the new album? Sneak a peek and listen to previews of upcoming records before everyone else.
▶ BE THE FIRST. What’s going on in the music industry? Search for more than 4 million artists worldwide or discover new releases. Be the first to know about new records and order them directly in the app.
▶ STAY REMINDED. Want to know today’s releases of your favorite artists? Record Bird never lets you miss a new release date. Get notifications and save release dates to your personal calendar for maximum convenience.
▶ KNOW EVERYTHING. Get alerts whenever your favorite bands and musicians upload a new track on Soundcloud, release a new video on YouTube or publish an interview.
•••
Is there a new record we missed? – Let us know and submit releases, you couldn’t find in the app.
Do you like Record Bird? - Leave us a review and rate our app if you like our service. Your feedback matters to us!
Have fun listening and NEVER MISS A BEAT.
Reviews
Finally on Android!
Love it. Was waiting for the Android release for months!
What's New
Record Bird informs you about new and upcoming music releases of your favorite artists and genres. Be the first to know of a new album or single by your favorite bands and musicians and share the news directly with your friends. With Record Bird, you will never miss a new release again.