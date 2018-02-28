Description
Do you usually forget where your phone in your room or office?
Do you waste a lot of time in finding it?
If yes, Clap to Find is an app just for you.
Just enable the app and free yourself from the tension of finding your phone. Now your phone will tell you where it is by ringing/vibrating/flashing, you just need to Clap to find it.
It detects sound of clapping and run loud alarm. Then you will easily find mobile phone. It's the best and easiest way to quickly check where your phone is.
Clap in your hands and always find your lost device!
Help us translate the app to your language:
http://oscmaup.oneskyapp.com/collaboration/project?id=140779
Icon made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com
Reviews
Helpfull app...
Yassss
Good
Took lots of playing with the sensitivity, but I got it working perfectly. Very happy with the results.
It kept ringing even if I didn't clap... please fix that
Great work
What's New
- Add FAQs.
- Fix banner show on Premium version
- Minor bugs fixes
