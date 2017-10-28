Sleep Better with Runtastic
- October 5, 2017
Track your sleep cycle, monitor dreams, improve bedtime habits & wake up better with the free Sleep Better sleep tracker app with smart alarm clock from Runtastic! Sleep Better offers you a simple and engaging way to get better sleep using a sleep tracker and sleep timer.
Time to take your sleep seriously! Instead of fiddling with other apps before bedtime, get to bed early with Sleep Better. Whether you struggle to fall asleep, want to learn how your daytime activities influence your sleep, or simply want some new & refreshing smart alarm clock sounds – this is your ideal free sleep tracker!
Track moon phases, keep a dream diary and more using this preferred sleep app on your Android device! Better sleep is in your future.
APP FEATURES & BENEFITS
* Sleep monitor: This sleep tracker monitors your sleep cycle, duration (both light and deep sleep) and efficiency with the simple tap of a button and placing your device by your pillow.
* Works in airplane mode: Simply set your device on your bed (next to your pillow). Your sleep app will do the work!
* Sleep timer: Track your light sleep & deep sleep phases & time spent awake in bed.
* Track caffeine & alcohol consumption, exercise info, and stress level to determine the effects of these variables on your sleep quality.
* Monitor moon phases and find out if it impacts your sleep cycle, internal alarm clock, deep sleep, sleep duration or snooze patterns.
* Keep a dream diary to track your dreams (good, bad or neutral).
* Note your mood when you wake up.
* Sleep track with your tablet: This sleep app and alarm clock works on tablets, too! Same as your smartphone, place it right next to your pillow.
* Share sleep tracking sessions via Google+, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp & email.
FEATURES & BENEFITS OF FULL VERSION
* Use the Smart Alarm to wake up at the ideal time within your personalized Wake-Up Window. The smart alarm clock wakes you up feeling refreshed!
* Enjoy a variety of smart alarm sounds & snooze functionality.
* View sleep history including daily stats and overviews for longer time periods (i.e. a selected week or month).
* Filter history taking daily variables into account to determine when you’re sleeping best.
* Some functions & benefits are limited in the free version of Sleep Better app. To access all benefits, users are encouraged to take advantage of the Sleep Better in-app purchase.
Download today and start tracking your sleep duration and more tonight! If you’d like even more information about why sleep is such an important component of your overall health, wellness and fitness efforts, please visit the Runtastic Blog today. We’re pleased to share a sleep series with interested users & readers to help YOU truly make the most of your shut eye. Sleep-related insights and further information on 24-hour tracking with Runtastic are also covered on our Fitness Channel on YouTube and throughout our social media channels.
Runtastic is all about health & fitness apps! Check out more of our apps, in addition to this sleep timer app, to help you reach your fitness goals at
http://play.google.com/store/search?q=pub:Runtastic
Why didn't the alarm go off? I was late my first day of work because this stupid app didn't go off. The phone was plugged and not muted. Unreliable. Would not recommend.
Even with the pro it's blast you with Ads and freezes up when trying to bypass them
Nice and clean UI, very interesting to take a close look at my sleep statistics!
This app is amazing! It has a really organized way of storing information and it has exceeded my expectations.
Has no recommend sleep bed time and wake up time
Locked into Fahrenheit, doesn't record sound. Not what I was looking for.
New in Sleep Better 2.0:
- Compatible with tablets
- Share your sleep sessions via Google+, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp & email
- Improvements in sleep phase detection on various devices
