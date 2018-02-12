Hurry - Countdown for Birthday/Concert (& Widgets)
Sam Ruston
- January 20, 2018
-
( 496)
Description
Hurry is a tiny app for big moments. Countdown the days, minutes and seconds for any upcoming event. A party, holiday or an upcoming concert? Sorted. Mark of the days until Christmas? Hurry will keep you pumped with optional notifications/widgets and refreshing new gifs. Hurry contains all sizes of widgets with variations to suit your home screen. Share an event with your friends/family so they can join in on the excitement too.
Discover brings together your calendar and upcoming events near your location so you can find new and exciting moments that are happening around you.
Reviews
It is perfect, almost. The widgets are not working properly they tend to turn off randomly and every restart I have to turn the widgets on manually. Im not sure if this is only on Nova Launcher though but please fix it.
I'd love it if "notification every few days" option would account for other events. I have created three events on the same day and notifications for all of those show up at the same time. I'd prefer one notification a day, about different events.
The interface is beautifully simplistic, the home screen icon is appealing, and it does it's job extremely well! You can add pictures to your events as well, which is awesome! This app is perfect for anyone who gets excited for a holiday, vacation, or special event that's coming up! The widgets are also very helpful and just beautiful to look at. The best part? No ads what-so-ever! This is one of my favorite apps! Keep up the good work!
I find this apps really useful. But I suggest that you make floating notification so the remaining days will be always visible in the top.
So love it! Could you try to develop a wallpaper like this ! The animation is so cooooool ! Please! I can pay for it!
What's New
Notes section - add quick notes to your events. If you add a link to the notes section you'll get a handy button to press in your notifications to jump to that link without having to dig into the app (great for reminders for live streams, online events or ticket releases)
New categories for Weddings, Flights, Movie/TV & School
Discover section for finding events near you
New interface with new opening animation
Faster and smoother
