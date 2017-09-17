Daily Yum – Recipe & Original Cook Ideas
Serious Aces
- September 17, 2017
Description
With tasty and easy recipes every day, for everyone, Daily Yum makes cooking simple! Get delicious cooking inspirations and organize your meals with a touch of a button. Have your own recipe book directly in your mobile device, anywhere you go, anytime you want.
🍝DAILY YUMMY RECIPES
Want to get new food recipes every day? Want to make easy meals? Daily Yum offers authentic and original food recipes for everyone! The app’s concept is based on sharing ideas and recipes from all over the world. It’s easy to use, intuitive and goes along with smart notifications that will alert you for newly added food recipes from our admins or our the users. Looking for a recipe? This cook book app has tons to choose from!
🍚BROWSE RECIPES BY CATEGORY
From pizzas, to appetizers, desserts, burgers, pasta, drinks, soups, and side dishes, this food recipe app has everything organized in different categories. Just choose a category and easily browse for tasty recipes. The app will tailor your search to fit your specific needs! Tap and open a recipe, view all ingredients, follow the cooking directions and have yummy easy meals in few minutes!
🍕ADD FAVORITES & CREATE SHOPPING LISTS
This amazing recipe app also gives you the option to add what you like the most to your list of Favorites. Save easy recipes to your Favorites, suggest a recipe of your own and make your own shopping lists! Prepare for your next trip to the store by adding the needed ingredients to the in-app’s shopping list and don’t forget to share these incredible daily recipes and easy meals with your friends and family.
🍪DAILY YUM FEATURES
✅ Get daily recipes and make easy meals
✅ Intuitive and organized food recipe app
✅ Have your own cook book app anywhere and anytime
✅ Original cooking ideas from all over the world
✅ Smart notifications for newly added recipes
✅ Tons of delicious and yummy recipes
✅ Multiple food categories to choose from
✅ Each recipe goes with cooking directions, ingredients and photos
✅ Save tasty recipes to your Favorites
✅ Make your own Shopping List
✅ Easily suggest and add a recipe
✅ Share tasty recipes with friends and family
✅ Beautiful and neat design
✅ FREE recipes app to use
Ease your cooking experience and make easy meals with this fantastic and comprehensive recipe app!
Get Daily Yum for FREE now!
Get the app now for free and enjoy it by sharing the recipes with all your friends and family
Reviews
An useful app, a lot of categories such "burger" soups and other recipes.. thank you
Ze best desserts. Thanks!
Yeah nice so helpful 🦇
Great up ,, easy recipes ,, recommend highly
What's New
First version of the application, Hello World
