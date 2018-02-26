Stay up to date on any news by using our NewsForYou app.



Whether you like sports, movies, news, jobs, fun, fashion, motivation, startups, entertainment, technology or a bit of everything.

NewsForYou will help you in that.



Install any of the topics of below categories and get updated daily.



NewsForYou provides Technology News from sources like techcrunch mashable etc.

NewsForYou provides News from sources like newyorktimes, usa today business standard etc.

NewsForYou provides Fashion News from souces like fashionista and people etc.

NewsForYou provides Daily Quotes from sources like brainyquotes and sevenquotes etc.

NewsForYou provides Startups News from sources like techcrunch and medium etc.

NewsForYou provides Trending projects in software world from source like github and medium etc.

NewsForYou provides Food from source like Kitchin and Serious Eats etc.

NewsForYou provides Fun from sources like comicbook.com and fail blog etc.

NewsForYou provides Lifestyle News Updates

NewsForYou provides Movie Reviews Updates

NewsForYou provides Celebrity News Updates

NewsForYou provides Sports News Updates

NewsForYou provides Startups News Updates

NewsForYou provides Motivation News Updates

NewsForYou provides CryptoNews Updates

NewsForYou provides AutoNews Updates.

NewsForYou provides BusinessNews Updates.

NewsForYou provides BakingNews Updates.

NewsForYou provides CricketNews Updates.

NewsForYou provides EconomyNews Updates.

NewsForYou provies FinanceNews Updates.



and many more....



So download NewsForYou now and never miss a thing again!



Have an idea?

Something not working?

Shoot a mail to appsbynelli@gmail.com





Some of the sources of news in our app are.



techcrunch

business standard

cnbc

fashionista

indianexpress

intothegloss

seriouseats

autoblog

caranddriver

economictimes

hollywoodlife

people

comicbook.com

failblog

medium

eenadu

hindu

hindustantimes

Hackaday

HowToGeek

livemint

bitcoin.com

bitcoinist.com

bitfalls.com

btcmanager.com

coindoo.com

coingape.com

cointelegraph.com

cryptovest.com

newsbtc.com

cnn

forbes

craveonline

hackernews

kotaku

enterpreneur

hubspot

marketingland

mtv news

huffpost

github

brainyquotes

sevenquotes

mashable

90min

deadspin

inc.com

bgr

abcnews

thgaurdian



and many more in the piepline so stay tune thanks :)