Stay up to date on any news by using our NewsForYou app.
Whether you like sports, movies, news, jobs, fun, fashion, motivation, startups, entertainment, technology or a bit of everything.
NewsForYou will help you in that.
Install any of the topics of below categories and get updated daily.
NewsForYou provides Technology News from sources like techcrunch mashable etc.
NewsForYou provides News from sources like newyorktimes, usa today business standard etc.
NewsForYou provides Fashion News from souces like fashionista and people etc.
NewsForYou provides Daily Quotes from sources like brainyquotes and sevenquotes etc.
NewsForYou provides Startups News from sources like techcrunch and medium etc.
NewsForYou provides Trending projects in software world from source like github and medium etc.
NewsForYou provides Food from source like Kitchin and Serious Eats etc.
NewsForYou provides Fun from sources like comicbook.com and fail blog etc.
NewsForYou provides Lifestyle News Updates
NewsForYou provides Movie Reviews Updates
NewsForYou provides Celebrity News Updates
NewsForYou provides Sports News Updates
NewsForYou provides Startups News Updates
NewsForYou provides Motivation News Updates
NewsForYou provides CryptoNews Updates
NewsForYou provides AutoNews Updates.
NewsForYou provides BusinessNews Updates.
NewsForYou provides BakingNews Updates.
NewsForYou provides CricketNews Updates.
NewsForYou provides EconomyNews Updates.
NewsForYou provies FinanceNews Updates.
and many more....
So download NewsForYou now and never miss a thing again!
Have an idea?
Something not working?
Shoot a mail to appsbynelli@gmail.com
Some of the sources of news in our app are.
techcrunch
business standard
cnbc
fashionista
indianexpress
intothegloss
seriouseats
autoblog
caranddriver
economictimes
hollywoodlife
people
comicbook.com
failblog
medium
eenadu
hindu
hindustantimes
Hackaday
HowToGeek
livemint
bitcoin.com
bitcoinist.com
bitfalls.com
btcmanager.com
coindoo.com
coingape.com
cointelegraph.com
cryptovest.com
newsbtc.com
cnn
forbes
craveonline
hackernews
kotaku
enterpreneur
hubspot
marketingland
mtv news
huffpost
github
brainyquotes
sevenquotes
mashable
90min
deadspin
inc.com
bgr
abcnews
thgaurdian
and many more in the piepline so stay tune thanks :)