Screen Lock : turn off screen

Just one touch to turn off or lock screen.

Frequent use to turn on/off screen can easily damage the phone's physical power button. We provide virtual buttons to replace it and extend its useful life. You can also set buttons to perform other actions.



★ You can set the buttons to display in different locations:

- Display on home screen

- Display in the notification panel

- (Floating button/Assistive Touch/Floating ball) Floating on other apps



★ Features for all buttons:

- Built-in lots of free icons or your custom icons

- Vibration/sound/animation of the locking process

- Fix can't unlock screen with biometric authentication (fingerprint/iris/face)

- (Assistive Touch) Show "Quick Menu" to quickly access your favorite apps, games, settings

- Support other actions when the button is pressed:

↪ Application shortcuts

↪ RAM cleaner (system speed booster)/Flashlight

↪ Home key/Back key/Recent apps/Last used app

↪ System settings/Notification panel

↪ Power off phone (Power menu)/Screen capture (Screenshot)/Screen recorder (Android 5.0 and above)

↪ Media control (play/stop/next track/previous track)/Volume control

↪ Keep screen on/Open Web page



★ Features of the floating button:

- Adjustable button size/opacity

- Display weather information/clock widget

- Multiple button shapes (round/rectangular/narrow bar/love)

- Automatically show/hide when the screen is in the fullscreen mode or the selected application is displayed

- Easy touch : Single tap/double tap/swipe the button to trigger the action.



★ Advanced features:

- Air gesture : Wave your hand over the proximity sensor (near the front camera) to wake up or lock screen

- Smart flip cover : Support open or close the smart cover to wake up or turn off screen

- Long-press the Home button to lock screen or do the actions (Android 7.0 and above)

- Shake phone to lock screen or do the actions

- Block touch screen : Block touch screen to prevent accidental touch when watching videos, especially when children are watching. (Android 4.4 and above)



★ FAQ:

https://simistudio.net/screenlock/faq.html



★ Permissions required:

- 👉 If you enable the Device Administrator permission, to uninstall the application, you must manually disable the Device Administrator permission first or uninstall it from the "Uninstall app" option in the application settings. This is to follow the Android security guidelines.👈

- This application requires Accessibility Services to support the following features.

↪ Turn off or lock screen

↪ Home key/Back key/Recent apps/Last used app

↪ Make the floating button automatically show/hide

↪ Power off phone (Power menu)/Screen capture (Screenshot)/Screen recorder

↪ Media control (play/stop/next track/previous track)

↪ Block touch screen