Auto Tatkal - IRCTC Train Ticket Booking
Slabs
- September 18, 2017
-
( 15)
Description
Auto Tatkal - Indian Railway Train Ticket Booking on IRCTC made Smarter, Faster & Easier.
✔ It is the best Rail / Train Tatkal Ticket Booking Application/Software which speeds up the process of getting a confirmed ticket for you without compromising on your berth/coach preference.
✔ This is the Fastest Ticket Booking App for IRCTC which can book tickets under 25 - 35 Seconds.
✔ Auto Tatkal helps you save time for all of the above process by autofilling all the details for booking in IRCTC forms and gives you an edge over other users booking a ticket, which increases your probability of getting a ticket.
Features offered:
Smart Ticket Booking
✔ Automated Ticket Booking (Enhanced Automated Online Form Filling)
✔ All data except captchas will be auto filled by this application,
✔ Book your Train ticket in a faster and convenient way from your mobile / tablet ✔ Save Time and book tickets faster even during Tatkal Hours
✔ Saves Trip details for future use
✔ Need not remember your IRCTC username & password, just save your Login credentials in app and book tickets in just 3 clicks
✔ Local Storage of payment method,login credentials
✔ Enter two Captchas and Thats it, Auto Tatkal takes care of everything else.
✔ All the stations names, Bank names are available in the app itself. Just select them by using auto complete feature while filling the details.
AdBlocking & Image / JS / CSS caching
✔ Ad Blocking - Blocks Ads/Unwanted Images on IRCTC Webpage for Faster Loading
✔ Optimized the pages of IRCTC website on app to save data costs of user.
✔ Many of the website images, javascript & css files are stored / cached in app
✔ Images & file caching saves data costs as well as increases booking speed.
✔ It also enables the app work well even in low network speed.
Instructions for use:
✔ Create a new form by clicking on the "New Form" button.
✔ Fill all the information you need and click on the save icon on the top right corner of the page.
✔ You can also initiate the booking by clicking on the book now link on the right corner of the page. Doing so, auto saves the form.
✔ Once the browser is opened all the details that you have entered in the form will be autofilled.
✔ Autofill payment option is added for all major payment modes supported by www.irctc.co.in including Debit/Credit Cards,Netbanking and Payment Gateway services (PayTM / ITZ / PayU)
✔ Super Speed IRCTC Mobile Tatkal Ticket Booking Ever supported by www.irctc.co.in
✔ You can leave this fields blank if you don't want your payment details to be saved, you can enter the details during checkout on IRCTC once all the other details are autofilled by the app and you reaches the payment.
For FAQ refer to: https://autotatkal.wordpress.com/
This app is not affiliated to Indian Railway in any manner. Credentials and Passenger info is saved only locally in the user device which can be deleted by the end user at any point of time. In case you have any suggestions/complaints please reach us at livetv24x7online@gmail.com or use Feedback feature in the App.
✔ It is the best Rail / Train Tatkal Ticket Booking Application/Software which speeds up the process of getting a confirmed ticket for you without compromising on your berth/coach preference.
✔ This is the Fastest Ticket Booking App for IRCTC which can book tickets under 25 - 35 Seconds.
✔ Auto Tatkal helps you save time for all of the above process by autofilling all the details for booking in IRCTC forms and gives you an edge over other users booking a ticket, which increases your probability of getting a ticket.
Features offered:
Smart Ticket Booking
✔ Automated Ticket Booking (Enhanced Automated Online Form Filling)
✔ All data except captchas will be auto filled by this application,
✔ Book your Train ticket in a faster and convenient way from your mobile / tablet ✔ Save Time and book tickets faster even during Tatkal Hours
✔ Saves Trip details for future use
✔ Need not remember your IRCTC username & password, just save your Login credentials in app and book tickets in just 3 clicks
✔ Local Storage of payment method,login credentials
✔ Enter two Captchas and Thats it, Auto Tatkal takes care of everything else.
✔ All the stations names, Bank names are available in the app itself. Just select them by using auto complete feature while filling the details.
AdBlocking & Image / JS / CSS caching
✔ Ad Blocking - Blocks Ads/Unwanted Images on IRCTC Webpage for Faster Loading
✔ Optimized the pages of IRCTC website on app to save data costs of user.
✔ Many of the website images, javascript & css files are stored / cached in app
✔ Images & file caching saves data costs as well as increases booking speed.
✔ It also enables the app work well even in low network speed.
Instructions for use:
✔ Create a new form by clicking on the "New Form" button.
✔ Fill all the information you need and click on the save icon on the top right corner of the page.
✔ You can also initiate the booking by clicking on the book now link on the right corner of the page. Doing so, auto saves the form.
✔ Once the browser is opened all the details that you have entered in the form will be autofilled.
✔ Autofill payment option is added for all major payment modes supported by www.irctc.co.in including Debit/Credit Cards,Netbanking and Payment Gateway services (PayTM / ITZ / PayU)
✔ Super Speed IRCTC Mobile Tatkal Ticket Booking Ever supported by www.irctc.co.in
✔ You can leave this fields blank if you don't want your payment details to be saved, you can enter the details during checkout on IRCTC once all the other details are autofilled by the app and you reaches the payment.
For FAQ refer to: https://autotatkal.wordpress.com/
This app is not affiliated to Indian Railway in any manner. Credentials and Passenger info is saved only locally in the user device which can be deleted by the end user at any point of time. In case you have any suggestions/complaints please reach us at livetv24x7online@gmail.com or use Feedback feature in the App.
Reviews
I am unable to get 2nd and 3rd AC in "Class". Please tell me what to write for 3rd & 2nd AC in "Class" option. After your answer i will change the rating.
Is this tatkal booking facility available for desktop/computet version?
Very useful app
Can u use ad blocker to block ads on IRCTC pages in this program? It will make this much faster . Irctc page has too many ads.
Simple, secure nd fast way to book tatkal ticket in less than a minute.. thumbs up for team..
Ek number ka ghatiya app h payment method select karne ke baad bank ka naam automatic aana chahiye aur proceed honi chahiye
What's New
✔ Books Indian rail (IRCTC) tickets at express speed
✔ Saves Trip details for future use
✔ Easy to Use UI interface
✔ Step by Step Automatic Tatkal navigation on IRCTC
✔ Payment details Autofill support for major Debit Cards / NetBanking.
✔ Customized in-app support & Live "Availability" status during Tatkal booking.
Similar
Indian Railway Train Enquiry App for Live Running Status, IRCTC PNR & NTES Rail
Best app for PNR Status, Train Status, Indian Rail info & Online Travel Bookings
Complete app for Indian Railways with PNR status and train live running status