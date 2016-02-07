Sol 705 Complete Adventure

SOL 705 is a fun and highly addictive old-school adventure game with tons of puzzles to solve, amazing stuff to collect, stupid but hilarious humor, wacky characters, awesome indie music, and hours of exciting gameplay !



Escape school to obtain extra points by making contact with an alien race?

Easy!



Save the Universe by re-tuning some weird dimensional chords?

Absolutely!



Getting a date with your high school sweetheart?

Unlikely!



Download the best-ever hilarious adventure game?

Right here!



If you played the demo, you'll go wild with this complete version!



* Full english voiced with spanish, german, italian, french and portuguese subtitles