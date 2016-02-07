Sol 705 Complete Adventure

Land PatricioAdventure
PEGI 3

SOL 705 is a fun and highly addictive old-school adventure game with tons of puzzles to solve, amazing stuff to collect, stupid but hilarious humor, wacky characters, awesome indie music, and hours of exciting gameplay !

Escape school to obtain extra points by making contact with an alien race?
Easy!

Save the Universe by re-tuning some weird dimensional chords?
Absolutely!

Getting a date with your high school sweetheart?
Unlikely!

Download the best-ever hilarious adventure game?
Right here!

If you played the demo, you'll go wild with this complete version!

* Full english voiced with spanish, german, italian, french and portuguese subtitles
Read more
Collapse

Reviews

Review Policy
Loading…

What's New

New Full version for Android - Sol 705 The complete adventure! If you liked the demo, this full version will blow you away!
Read more
Collapse

Additional Information

Eligible for Family Library
Eligible if bought after 7/2/2016. Learn More
Updated
September 9, 2020
Size
3.8M
Installs
10+
Current Version
707
Requires Android
4.1 and up
Content Rating
PEGI 3
Permissions
Report
Flag as inappropriate
Offered By
Land Patricio
Developer
Rue des Bossons 35 1213 Onex Genève Switzerland
©2020 GoogleSite Terms of ServicePrivacyDevelopersArtistsAbout Google|Location: SwitzerlandLanguage: English (United States)All prices include VAT.
By purchasing this item, you are transacting with Google Payments and agreeing to the Google Payments Terms of Service and Privacy Notice.