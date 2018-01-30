Stations by Spotify
Spotify Ltd.
- January 30, 2018
-
( 7)
Description
Stations is the easiest way to listen to the music you love. Totally free.
When you have access to all the music in the world, finding the right thing to play can feel like a challenge. With Stations, you can listen immediately, and switching stations is simple and seamless--no searching or typing needed. As you listen, it learns what you like and creates personalised stations that you’ll love.
Stations is an experiment by Spotify that makes it easy for anyone to listen to great music.
When you have access to all the music in the world, finding the right thing to play can feel like a challenge. With Stations, you can listen immediately, and switching stations is simple and seamless--no searching or typing needed. As you listen, it learns what you like and creates personalised stations that you’ll love.
Stations is an experiment by Spotify that makes it easy for anyone to listen to great music.
Reviews
Nice app... But Spotify Connect or Google Cast will make it much much better.
Love the simplistic look but would be better with a skip button.
You can skip but need to do from the swipe down #justsayin
I hope Chromecast is available soon.
no way to skip songs