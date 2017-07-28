Discount Calculator
Sylvain Saurel
- July 28, 2017
-
Description
Whether during the sales or during the rest of the year from now on, we keep seeing promotions in stores: -5%, -15%, -35% ... But in the end how to easily know the price of a sale item to make the right choice at the time of purchase ?
Discount Calculator is there for you ! Enter the values of the promotions that interest you and enter the price of an item and instantly you will know the actual price of an item and make the right choice !
Purchase or not ? Discount Calculator will give you the answer in an instant.
A Pro version without ads is available here : https://play.google.com /store/apps/details?id=com.ssaurel.discountcalculator.pro
Do not hesitate to send me your feedback to improve the application via email : sylvain.saurel@gmail.com
What's New
First version